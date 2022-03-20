Everything Is Amazing
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Archive
About
More
return
;
New
Top
Discussion
Taking Stock For A Hot Minute
Here's what's been going on behind the scenes at 'Everything Is Amazing'
Mike Sowden
Mar 20
12
Comment
18
Share
Share this post
Taking Stock For A Hot Minute
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Read The Science Classics?
Let's start with a big stupid question.
Mike Sowden
Mar 15
35
Comment
21
Share
Share this post
Reading Burke, Part 1: Why Read The Science Classics?
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Curiosity In The Age Of WTF
Well, *that* was a week.
Mike Sowden
Mar 4
50
Comment
36
Share
Share this post
Curiosity In The Age Of WTF
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
In Search Of A Flood Like No Other
"Zanclean Megaflood? What's that, a glam-rock band?"
Mike Sowden
Feb 23
16
Comment
21
Share
Share this post
In Search Of A Flood Like No Other
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
From The Ridiculous To The Sublime
Season 4 is here. What's our big theme this time?
Mike Sowden
Feb 14
19
Comment
27
Share
Share this post
From The Ridiculous To The Sublime
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Taking The Road Less Februaried
Looking ahead to Season 4 - and introducing a free storytelling course.
Mike Sowden
Feb 7
9
Comment
8
Share
Share this post
Taking The Road Less Februaried
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
It's A Wrap! Here's What's Next.
Well, *that* was weird.
Mike Sowden
Jan 21
14
Comment
13
Share
Share this post
It's A Wrap! Here's What's Next.
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The Room With An Impossible View
("Wait, that pen is doing WHAT?")
Mike Sowden
Jan 18
11
Comment
8
Share
Share this post
The Room With An Impossible View
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Now In Conversation...
(In just a few hours!)
Mike Sowden
Jan 13
9
Comment
Share
Share this post
Now In Conversation...
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Welcome To Everything Is Amazing!
Read Me First!
Mike Sowden
Jan 13
7
Comment
4
Share
Share this post
Welcome To Everything Is Amazing!
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
4 Stupid Ways To Have A Better 2022
“You can't get a suit of armour and a rubber chicken just like that. You have to plan ahead.” - Michael Palin
Mike Sowden
Jan 5
23
Comment
20
Share
Share this post
4 Stupid Ways To Have A Better 2022
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Deep Breath, Look Up
"Because they could see it almost any night, perhaps they will never see it."
Mike Sowden
Dec 27, 2021
14
Comment
8
Share
Share this post
Deep Breath, Look Up
everythingisamazing.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Mike Sowden
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts