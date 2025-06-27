Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb M's avatar
Deb M
Jun 27

Recently I was in an art workshop. As a mixed media artist I keep packages of baby wipes on hand and since I am casual about closing the tops they tend to dry out. At the workshop one of the first things the leader suggested to us was to keep the packages stored “upside down” with the opening on the bottom. I did not discover this tip myself but did have one of those “ I was today’s years old” little moments. Hand slap to forehead! I love it when this happens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
JP Clark's avatar
JP Clark
Jun 27

I discovered I am absolutely rubbish at maths and ordered enough compost for a garden three times the size of mine. I also discovered I have a short temper when it comes to lifting heavy objects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture