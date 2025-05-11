Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Moxness's avatar
Paul Moxness
1h

You have the most appropriately named newsletter on Substack. Everything truly is Amazing! Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ian Simbotin's avatar
Ian Simbotin
1h

A typo in the early paragraphs…

Comparison of tsunami height with the Golden Gate Bridge should read something like:

“mega tsunami — the water was 200m high, nearly as tall as the [main towers of the] Golden Gate Bridge”

The bridge is more than a mile and a half long…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike Sowden and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture