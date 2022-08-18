Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a newsletter about curiosity, awe, wonder and strategically stupiding up your whole year.

It’s been over a month since the fourth season wrapped (here’s a summary), and I’ve been on a break, spent alternating between reading books, catching up with Better Call Saul (what an incredible finale!) and throwing myself in the sea to stay cool.

(I’m also running half a week late here because of a nasty cold - not, I think, The Dreaded Virus, but certainly enough to knock me off my feet for a few days.)

But I’m back at last - and season 5 begins in the next newsletter coming your way. (If you didn’t see it previously, here are the details.)

Let’s hope I do a better job of assembling it than this:

(Yes, it’s real - and it has an amazingly complicated history.)

But today, introducing the new season-within-a-season I’m running only for paid subscribers on how the land under our feet shapes our behaviour, I’m looking at the reverse: a modern attempt by humans to fake the work of millions of years of geology in order to bend the atmosphere in a new direction.

Because I’m sorry, they want to build a what?