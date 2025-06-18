Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlotte Fielding's avatar
Charlotte Fielding
11h

I grew up, and live, in the windiest city in the world (Wellington), which is apparently in the Roaring Forties, so wind doesn't bother me. The ocean terrifies me though! We recently had a 'red warning' for severe wind and people pretty much went about as normal. A few trampolines ended up in neighbour's gardens... One or two rooves flew off, I think.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeanine Kitchel's avatar
Jeanine Kitchel
20h

I love ship stories. Just reading or hearing the words, Roaring Forties or Furious Fifties shivers me timbers!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture