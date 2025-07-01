Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beren's avatar
Beren
4d

That exact spot is well known to my family, though we never bivvi’d out underneath! For years once we’d all grown up, moved to different places and had kids, we’d meet up at the bridge for an afternoon, have lunch at the windmill or the truckers’ caff and enjoy a walk over.

We learned about it at school and then later that our extremely modest running coach at Brid RR had had a part in the engineering. He told us with great pride that he’d calculated the tops of the towers were further apart than the bases due to the curvature of the earth! We were never good enough at physics to work out if he was kidding!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mike Sowden and others
Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
4d

Camping is one thing. CAMPING IN CHILLY WEATHER IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT BASKET au CATS !

When I was a kid, sleeping in a tent was a big deal. It seems like EONS since the last time I tried " roughing it ". Which ain't saying that I wouldn't like to. FYI : I only use " ain't " to emphasize something. One of my English teachers is spinning in her grave. 🪦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike Sowden and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture