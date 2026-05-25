Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Melissa Harrison's avatar
Melissa Harrison
12h

There's a weird collective hallucination about exercise times in lockdown. I remember noticing it at the time, and it's persisted. There was no time limit to how long you were allowed to be outdoors. Not half an hour; not a hour (which is the length I more often hear cited). The government guidance was 'once a day', and the law that was passed didn't even say that, it just said that exercise was a 'reasonable excuse' for leaving the house. I don't know where the one-hour thing came from (or why it's half an hour for you) but I do hope you weren't actually restricting yourself to 30 minutes back in 2020.

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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
13h

That Titt's video isn't nearly as funny as your article! Thanks for sharing.

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