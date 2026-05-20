Hello! This is Everything is Amazing, a newsletter about science and wonder.

Today, in something of a sequel to this, let’s talk about the rest of you.

1)

In early September of 1978, French entertainer Michel Lotito sits down to one of his favourite meals - one he’s regretfully concluded is a little too rich for his constitution to enjoy more than three times a year.

His first act is to cut his food up into pieces one or two cubic centimetres thick (just small enough to pass through Lotito’s remarkable gullet without chewing). This isn’t easy, since it requires an electric power-saw.

His first chosen delicacy: a steel bicycle chain, for the tragic reason that unlike every other item on his menu today, “it has taste”.

Once that’s slipped down with the aid of a big gulp of mineral oil, Lotito tackles the remainder of his banquet. It consists of more than 15 pounds (7 kg) of metal, constituting the rest of an entire bicycle sans the rear wheel, pedals, handle-bars and crank-gear - and once he’s finished, he’ll be paid $5,000 by the Regina, Saskatchewan fair he’s the star attraction at. This is how Lotito makes his living.

Of all the inadvisable courses of action this edition of my newsletter might suggest to the terminally incautious, eating raw metal is particularly daft. Not only did Lotito suffer from a recognised if unusually bizarre eating disorder, he also had exceptionally robust guts, with stomach and intestine linings twice as thick as the average person, protecting him from internal tears and punctures that would land you or I into an emergency room.

(Not that any of this was comfortable for him. He revealed to Guinness World Records he’d built a high tolerence for pain from the age of eight, through “sophrology, a combination of self-hypnosis and other relaxation techniques that can assist pain control”.)

All this sounds completely absurd until you consider the nature of the average human stomach.

What we call “gastric juice” is partly hydrochloric acid - the same stuff you were warned about in chemistry lessons at school - surrounded by thick and continually replenished layers of mucus awash with bicarbonate (the ingredient in many antacids), which helps protect our sensitive stomach lining from being eaten away by all this fierce acidity.

Meanwhile, anything else entering our stomachs is in for an astonishingly rough time - and that seems to include metal, as one 1997 study suggested:

“Razor blades, disc batteries, and pennies were incubated in simulated gastric juice at 37 degrees C. The weights of the objects were recorded hourly. When no change could be detected, the solution was subjected to mass spectrometry to verify absence of effect. The findings were correlated with clinical observation in one patient who swallowed razor blades repeatedly. Results: Dissolution of the razor blade was proportional to the duration of acid immersion. At 24 hours, the blades weighed 63% of the original weight…. The thickened back of the single-edged blade totally dissolved in 2 hours.” - “In vitro effects of simulated gastric juice on swallowed metal objects: implications for practical management,” Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, August 1997.

(That ‘patient who swallowed razor blades repeatedly’? I think I know who that might be, considering he was alive and well at the time, & would only die of natural causes, aged 55, in 2006.)

So - next time you sit down for a meal in a nice restaurant, take a good look around you. It’s quite possible that, with the right amount of time, effort and health-destroying recklessness, you’re entirely capable of digesting most of the room you’re in, and most of everything in it.

Bon appetit.

2)

“It is a slightly arresting notion that if you were to pick yourself apart with tweezers, one atom at a time, you would produce a mound of fine atomic dust, none of which had ever been alive but all of which had once been you.”

- Bill Bryson, A Short History Of Nearly Everything.

3)

As a human being, you’re already aware of how marvellous it is that you can use your breath to warm your hands up and to cool them down.

However, here's another way to achieve the former that I never knew until I started reading Ryan McCormick, M.D.:

“Cold hands? Deep breaths. Like taking 5 seconds to breathe in, and then 6-7 to breathe out. Within a minute this can magically tame the sympathetic tone in our whole bodies, and we feel a vital warmth returning to the outposts of our cold hands and fingers. With so many nerve endings concentrated in our fingertips, this warming has an outsized effect on our sense of wellbeing.”

4)

Substituting “blood vessels” for a more precise “capillaries,” the answer is…well, nobody quite knows, because nobody’s tried it. I personally feel this is for the best.

By the way, the beloved and opt-quoted “100,000 km long” is from an estimate in 1922 (!) by August Krogh, winner of a Nobel Prize for Medicine, and - ehhhh, yeah. Probably not? 10,000-ish km is probably much nearer. But that’s still an astonishing amount, and I hope we’ll continue to be wise enough to leave it there, thanks.

5)

A few weeks ago, I had the honour of being on a panel for the virtual yearly conference of the American Society Of Journalists And Authors, alongside the supremely accomplished Erika Hayasaki and Pamela Weintraub, to talk about the power of braiding multiple narratives together in a non-fiction essay.

I’d honestly struggle to explain to you exactly what I was doing there, considering my lack of experience in writing for big publications! For actionable essaying advice, you’re much better off subscribing to Erika’s newsletter - she’s an experienced longform journalist and a professor at the University of California in its Literary Journalism Program.

But as a fan of the narrative grab-bag approach, and because I also teach storytelling, I frequently challenge myself to weave together as many interesting story threads as possible to discover if something readable can emerge (for example: teddy bears, anthropomorphism and my favourite video game).

This is messy and imprecise work, at least for me. I often feel like I’m madly wafting fog around, trying to make shapes that look recognisable enough to tell me I’ve stumbled on something workable.

But there’s one piece of advice I gave on the panel, and I’ll continue to give to all new writers until I run out of breath, and it’s this:

Inside you are two writers. Unfortunately, you’re the dumb one.

By “you” here, I mean you, the conscious, fleetingly aware, hopefully somewhat upright version of yourself that regularly interacts with the wider world.

Because modern life is a primal scream given material form, this version of you is always tight on time and has a similarly throttled mental bandwidth. Any creative demands you put upon it will yield limited results.

But have no fear! Because you’re a tag-team! Inside you is another mind, a deeper you, sitting in pristine darkness and silence, undistracted by the noisy world pressing against your senses, and with the ability to think about stuff in a way you just can’t.

In this sense, it’s functionally a lot smarter than you are. It’s what you’d be like if the whole world would just ****ing well shut up for five minutes.

Unfortunately, you can’t hear what Deeper You is saying. Your conscious thoughts are far too noisy, and this quiet, wise voice is always getting drowned out. It can only communicate with you indirectly - say, by churning up the emotions in your body and sending mysterious ‘gut feelings’ your way, or by smuggling an idea into your overheated brain through a dusty cognitive side-door you hardly ever use.

And while you’re thinking about a particular problem, it can’t.

Your role in the great creative team of You & Other You is simple.

(a) You should do all the necessary and relatively mindless legwork - all that research, background reading, notemaking, scribbling down interesting ideas and so on - everything your deeper mind can’t do itself , because you have control of all this outward-facing apparatus…. (b) …and then you should stop thinking about the problem altogether, handing it over to that deeper-thinking self, until the regions of your mind assigned to this problem has quietened enough that Conscious But Overwhelmed You will be able to hear any message Smarter, Calmer You has sent back up the well into the daylight of consciousness.

None of this is terribly original. Writers have been speculating on the creative role of the subconscious for centuries, and it’s unlikely they’re done yet. Take author Mark Haddon’s recent realisation that he’d subconsciously built the plot of his novel around a central image from a story he’d previously abandoned, as if some deeper part of himself decided this was the right course of action, but neglected to inform the rest of him…

And as I recently wrote here, newer ideas around embodied thinking outside our brains suggest ways this might (might!) be happening.

But honestly, who knows? Not the idiot writing this newsletter. All I can say is: like any creative tool, it’s worth testing.