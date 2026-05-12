Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
12h

Have you encountered studies on the utility of soft fascination? It seems like that's part of what you're talking about:

https://ashasanaker.substack.com/p/sht-to-help-you-show-up-81a

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1 reply by Mike Sowden
Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
1d

I usually walked fast in urban settings; sometimes it was because I need to catch the next bus or train, but it was always because walking like you have somewhere to be is a safety mechanism for a lone woman. But I varyiedmy route and took notice of my surroundings for the same reason - I am currently a rural dweller, and still remember the details of my urban walks.

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