Why You Can't Look Down The Earth's Biggest Waterfall
Not that you'd want to! What a *terrifying* thought.
Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a romp through the sciences (and anything else that looks sufficiently credible and interesting) in search of a good, teeth-rattling “wow!”.
This iPhone photo taken bycertainly qualifies!
Except, no - it’s true I have James to thank here, but this picture is actually the work of Peder Mørk Mønsted, who definitely didn’t use an iPhone because he died in 1941.
Mønsted, a Danish painter of just the most staggering realistic landscape paintings I think I’ve ever seen, er - well, just, just how on earth did his eyes see so perfectly how the light, how the light, ghaghrlnarrg {*incoherent gibbering}.
HE PAINTED OVER A HUNDRED OF THESE okay, keep it together, Mike. Deep breaths. Deeper. Good man.
Anyway. How on earth? is what I’m saying here. Just that. How - on - earth.
Secondly, as a nice companion to the great scone pronunciation map of the UK I wrote about a while back, author Tom Cox, whose newsletter (formerly on Substack, now on Ghost) is wonderful and indescribable in equal measure, shared this a few days ago:
So if you’ve ever wondered if Britain really is so British, I can confirm that yes it absolutely is, and we’re really not sure what can be done about it at this point. Thanks for asking.
Lastly, and staying with Impressively Unhinged, a while back I contacted:
ME: Oh hey Anna, any chance I could get you know like a ‘testimonial’ from you about my newsletter or something like that to help with my marketing?
ANNA: yeah sure I have just the thing
*email arrives*
ME: uh…that wasn’t exactly what I…right. Okay then.
Thanks, Anna.
*stares at the wall for a while*
Anyway!
In a few days I’ll be sharing the results of my first attempts to get a good night’s sleep in the Scottish outdoors, as promised here - but for today’s main topic, we’re returning to the subject matter of a previous season: the bathymetric wonders hidden by our oceans.
Ever since I wrote about the ancient Zanclean megaflood, I’ve assumed nothing like it exists in today’s world. I mean, of course it doesn’t - surely we’d all notice the decidedly non-trivial matter of hundred of millions of cubic metres of water thundering about the place?
Today’s piece is about how wrong I was - and it starts on top of the tallest building in the world.