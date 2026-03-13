Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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S. OC's avatar
S. OC
5h

A couple of weeks ago I was doing the tourist thing in various well known tourist spots in London. Everywhere there were well trained people standing about ready and willing to answer any question. And no one was asking. So I started to make a point of it. I now know *exactly* where King Charles stands when he knights someone, where that person stands before they approach the King, where the Master of Ceremony stands so that he isn't in the way of the cameras, when the families get to take pictures....

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Julie Hickman's avatar
Julie Hickman
3h

Genuine smiles, even the smallest crinkle, goes a long way with fellow introverts at the gym, the shopping lines and the walking trails. I love those non-fussy locals as much as I love stories about awkward, childhood vacations😊

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