Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T-Bone's avatar
T-Bone
2d

The best thing is when they're crowded on a line and another bird tries to cram in between. They look so irritated having to sidestep and give the right amount of bird-room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Will Dowd's avatar
Will Dowd
2d

Love this! (Cool we both wrote about birds, as though we're perched on the same power line)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture