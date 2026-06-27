Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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prue batten's avatar
prue batten
4d

As ever - bright light everywhere, Mike. Thank you!

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Ellie G's avatar
Ellie G
4d

I’m in France (Paris), survived but it was a difficult week.

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