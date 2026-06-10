Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Asha Sanaker's avatar
Asha Sanaker
6d

I heard someone say recently that the way that tech bros talk about AI is not unlike how rapists talk about rape: "It's inevitable", "There's nothing you can do to stop it", and my personal favorite, "It'll go easier if you just submit."

It's *only* inevitable if we allow it to be, and I, for one, have never been prone to submission.

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Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
6d

Probably the best thing I've read on this godforsaken subject so far aside from Brandon Sanderson's excellent short talk "We Are the Art" (which did a great job articulating my own feelings about it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb3uK-_QkOo&t=99s).

Et tu, Rutger Bregman?! I would have expected someone like him to come from the angle of "we need to reckon up all the costs and damages of this, who benefits and who loses" before telling anyone how they "should" feel about it.

I don't think I'll ever get over the theft either. Truly. I am, reasonably or not, perpetually upset with everyone who shrugs off the theft and privatization-for-profit of the entirety of humanity's thought and creativity.

I think I'm going to go rewatch Firefly now! Beautiful piece, Mike. I really like the structuring around "Earthsea."

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