Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a newsletter about science, curiosity and wonder.

Firstly - thank you so much for your very kind comments and many replies about my last newsletter on the fickle mechanics of ‘going viral’, which I thought would be of interest to, ehhhhhh, about a dozen of you? Not so, it turns out! I’m very grateful.

(But since that’s about the limit of everything I know about marketing, social media and modern society in general, I will be getting straight back to telling science stories. Hope that’s okay.)

Secondly: last week, on the way to my normal coffee shop, I spotted a bird doing a very odd thing:

Loading video

What I didn’t realise at the time is that this gull is charming worms.

Worm-charming (also called worm-grunting or worm-fiddling) is the act of creating vibrations at the surface of the ground to draw worms out. I’d completely forgotten it until now, but when I was a kid, my dad taught me to do it with a garden fork - you stick it in the soil, you yank it back and forth until the soil’s compacted enough on either side of the prongs to make a decent thudding noise - and then you thump away. This brings all the worms to the yard.

But of course, we humans didn’t invent any of this. We copied it from birds. When gulls dance madly like the one on my home town’s municipal planter, they’re tricking their lunch into making an appearance.

Science fiction fans: yes, this is exactly the inspiration for the ‘thumpers’ that the Fremen use to attract the colossal sand-worms in Frank Herbert’s Dune - making that gull the Paul Atreides of the bird world…

All well and good and fascinatingly sciencey.

But when I put this video up on Threads, a few people tagged Sam Cotton, actor, writer and maker of hilarious & extremely absurd bird-related cartoons on Instagram.

He contacted me to see if I’d be willing for him to use the footage, I said yes - and last night, he posted this to his 1 million+ followers:

Utter madness, and I’m gladly here for it.

Anyway! Today, an update from this season’s look at the science of having a good memory - and, as usual, it’s taken me in a direction I wasn’t expecting.

The rest of this one is for paid subscribers. But since most of you aren’t, and I really don’t want to miss the opportunity to shout the praises of the following newsletter to you, which I’m mentioning later in this piece - please click through to

‘s wonderful

, which is an endless treat for notebook enthusiasts:

Okay. It’s time for some memory-science I wasn’t expecting.