J just J
1d

As someone who works in the water industry, this was an interesting read. Thanks for linking to the article about the costs of desalination. It's good to see those costs coming down. Getting rid of all the brine produced is an issue. As with all technologies there is always something that could cause issues. I work in the wastewater side of things and I am always intrigue by areas of the world who use the wastewater to drinking water technology or potable water reuse. That way you could use the water over and over again which might help in drought heavy places, or in places not near the ocean.

Karen Hobbs
2d

This "amazing" discovery has been occurring on the Earth for millions of years. It's called "The Water Cycle". However instead of collecting the clean water in a bottle, it just falls out of the sky. Just like in the song, the itsy-bitsy spider, the sun comes out and drys up all the water, which then turns into cloud and rains, and starts all over again! Evaporation, condensation, precipitation, repeat!

