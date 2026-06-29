Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Andy's avatar
Andy
2d

Wow. A) because you trusted the Scottish weather, and B) because Swinton's first paragraph is, unless I'm mistaken, all one sentence.

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Leslie Ann Young's avatar
Leslie Ann Young
13h

Mike, I am grateful for what you do. We are sharing a synchronistic delight in the word "edgeless." That the world is edgeless showed up in two pieces of my writing last week.

(1) One was in response to the Beth Kempton prompt, "Start with the words ‘When I dwell in possibility…’ and keep going from there. See what comes."

When I dwell in possibility, the world is edgeless. Each act of kindness or boldness, each creation shared, sends ripples out to reach and move people. Some I know, some I don't, and a very few I meet decades later.

(2) Another spilled out of me the week after the second of two trips with Jack Laws and the Wild Wonder Foundation.

Five stars. Would attend again.

By Leslie Young, June 2026.

Another trip. I fell in love once more.

How could I not? You people are all grand.

You show your spark and, asking not wherefore

you turn to life and gently take its hand.

Another trip. I fell in love once more.

How could I not? The world waits edgelessly.

From tree to sky, from fern to tiny spore,

the more I look, the more I find to see.

Another trip. I fell in love once more.

How could I not? You ask me out to play.

My kindest self. My joyous self. My core

to whom I'd thrill to wake up every day.

This trip, I threefold fell in love again.

But asked, I say, "I go 'cause I'm a fan."

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