And honestly, I wish my daily news was completely filled to the brim with headlines like this one from The Guardian last week:

Basically - well, you remember the Pythagoras theorem from school? Namely, “the sum of the squares of a right-angled triangle’s two shorter sides equals the square of the hypotenuse.” All well and good - except the existing mathematical proofs of the theorem use trigonometry that itself relies on that theorem - making it a particularly thorny example of circular reasoning.

Massive correction: oops! As a fairly non-maths-literate person, I completely garbled this up in the original version of my newsletter. What I should have said was: Johnson and Jackson claim to be innovating by proving the theorem using trigonometry (it has already been proved extensively by other means).

But then, after 2,000 years, along stroll Jackson and Johnson, with an independently derived proof that isn’t circular.

Just like that.

“There’s nothing like it – being able to do something that people don’t think that young people can do,” Johnson said... “You don’t see kids like us doing this – it’s usually, like, you have to be an adult to do this.”

Or maybe you don’t, and it’s high time we adults learned that? Just a thought. (Also: FINE WORK THERE, KEEP IT UP.)

An important note on this, via Insider:

“Their claim has not gone through the rigorous academic peer-review process — or been confirmed by other experts in the field. Similar claims have also been made before by professional academics, both in a published journal and via the pre-print service arXiv. Catherine Roberts, executive director for the American Mathematical Society, encouraged the young mathematicians to submit their findings to a journal where it can be assessed."

So! To business.

Today, a coda to last season’s exploration of the nearly three-quarters of the surface of our planet we tend to overlook, with its 65,000km-long mountain range and its underwater ‘lost cities’ and ancient flooded landscapes and all sorts of stuff…

Deep breath, please. This one gets…a bit creepy.