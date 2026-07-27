Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Mike Gibb's avatar
Mike Gibb
3d

The UK has a tree sponsorship scheme called Trees For Streets https://www.treesforstreets.org/

Residents (and businesses) sponsor trees in their local area, which are then planted by the council if the chosen favoured spot is suitable. Each tree has one or more Tree Champions that take responsibility for watering the new trees.

In my part of London, the costs are £170 (if I water it) or £275 (if the council waters it) for a 3-4 metre staked and tied nursery stock standard tree.

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Alex Hallatt's avatar
Alex Hallatt
3d

Planting trees is brilliant! I must’ve planted hundreds in my life. But it is just as important to look after the trees that have been planted. Brian May (yes, that Brian May) paid for thousands of trees to be planted near where I live in Dorset. And then they were just left. There wasn’t as much money to look after them. 10 years later when I moved to the area I saw a forest of plastic tubes and trees that were struggling.

Now every Sunday morning I meet up with other women of a certain age and we release the trees. It’s very rewarding as we can already see the effect in patches of this young woodland.

https://youtube.com/shorts/wg3yfitujBU

Trees are ace.

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