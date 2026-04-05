Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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K Cowcill's avatar
K Cowcill
3d

Re: old trees and size. They’ve found small cedar trees on the Niagara escarpment that are 500 to a 1000 years old.

Re:inefficiency. I worked for a consulting firm where you had to keep track of the hours (to the quarter hour) of the work you did on different projects. Very stressful for me. When I was thinking or daydreaming or free associating and coming up with ideas that could relate to several different projects, who did I bill? If I spent 4 hrs developing a spreadsheet template that would turn 8 hrs work to an hour of work who do I bill for that time if that template will be used for all future projects?

If I spend 2 hrs on an introduction for reports, do I bill 2 hrs to the first company but all the other companies don’t get billed because I copy-paste that intro?

And do I bill 2 hrs when I could have written it in 30 min but 90 min was spent thinking of the best way to approach and then write it? There was so much inefficiency in what I did when tackling brand new projects I felt bad for billing full hours.

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Jim Devlin's avatar
Jim Devlin
3d

A great article, Mike. Being able to simply identify a tree turns looking into seeing, tripping a switch in the brain, sparking neurons of recognition, enquiry, wonder; a growing familiarity, a bond of friendship grows, a caring for and protection of another living thing, and the simple fun derived from sharing these experiences with others to create a community kinship enriched by a deep commitment to protect and delight in our precious natural world.

Even in the coldest, wettest, windiest depths of a West of Scotland storm.

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