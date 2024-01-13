Everything Is Amazing

Peter Gardner
Tom Swift's Compendium of Curio…
Jan 13

I’m enthusiastically pursuing being more intentional with my wife and kids. I’m eagerly planning simple ways to spend time with each of them individually and all together as a family.

Dr Vicki Connop
The Therapy Room
Jan 13

This year I'm getting married - at age 50, having never been married before and always been a little ambivalent about the institution of marriage. I'm biting the bullet, exploring what commitment means to me and even finding the joy in the stressful business of wedding planning 😜

Beth Spencer
Introvert Drawing Club
Jan 13

I'm choosing to enthusiastically not freak out about things I can't control. My accounting software lost several months of transactions. I'm dealing with it by reading this email and thread of lovely comments. When I revisit my taxes later, maybe those transactions will be there, along with the positive vibes from this post. HOORAY TAXES.

Ken W.
Pew Pew
Jan 13

I hate to say it, but work.

I'm interviewing for promotions, at company locations in different states. This is it for me: If I get any of the openings, I finally have the money and reason to move out of my parents' house and my hometown. I also finally make the jump from line worker to management, after more than a decade in my position. This is my new Big Scary Thing, and I'm ready to do it in 2024

Andrew Smith
Goatfury Writes
Jan 13

I love it. Happy new year, everyone!

I'm very excited for my own first year of writing here on Substack. I've met and gotten to know some amazing folks like Mike over the last year, and I go into this year understanding how the platform works AND how to write SO MUCH better than last year. I'm excited for my truly first full year here.

I'm going to throw myself into this.

Brian Reindel 👾⚔️
Future Thief
Jan 13

I'm enthusiastic about everyone's fiction here on Substack, and the writing of my own science fiction anthology, the building of a world all my own. I'm excited to share that with others, finish it, publish it and have it be carried by my hometown library. And of course, I'm enthusiastic about Mike Sowden's Everything Is Amazing. Because how can you not be when there are so many amazing things out there for Mike to do all the work and discover and report on for those of us who are lazy!

Graham Landi
The Multipotentialite
Jan 13

My dog had a year of poor health in 2023 but she seems to have turned a corner. I’m enthusiastic about long walks, trips to the sea and jumping into piles of leaves with her.

Raoul
Five Black Lines
Jan 13

Food and words! This last year I've started working in a kitchen again, which gives me time and space to work on my fundamentals - tidy up my cuts, tune up my weigh-by-feel. As for words, this last year was spent polishing up my vocabulary and descriptions, so this year I'm working on mechanics - syllable measure, cadence, rhyme. Time to get back into poetry.

Kristin
A Stack of Joy
Jan 13

I am enthusiastically pursuing my creative side - classes and practice and exploring different styles and mediums of paint AND more writing...I am enthusiastically exploring the PNW by trail...and I am enthusiastically chasing after what brings joy (that's not really a new one for me). If it isn't a "hell yeah!" it's probably going to be a no this year.

Tad Thurston
First Excited State
Jan 13

A timely post -- I’ve been thinking about this for a couple weeks. 2024 is a pretty loaded year, and there’s lots that I’m enthusiastic about related to that: the US elections, Olympics, family/kids/personal and career changes starting to peek above the horizon...

Personally, there are a number of things I’m throwing myself at, however futilely. I just started taking piano lessons (starting from basically zero) and love the feeling of trying to learn something very difficult for me. Dedicating myself to health and fitness goals. Starting a new writing project (that I’ll probably integrate into my Substack as a chapter-by-chapter sandbox). Taking a trip, just for me -- maybe the Faroe Islands? It just sounds wonderful to spend a week hiking around that incredible landscape and commune with the puffins (do you or anyone else know much about it? Hints?). I’m just crazy optimistic about this year, however unwarranted that is, and shaking my head that almost 3.5% of it is gone already. At least we get an extra day!

(I should cut/save this so a year from now I can have a good laugh about what an idiot I was...)

Kathlyn
Jan 13

Woolly stuff: wool gathering, fibre arts, visible mending, slow fashion, all that stuff - it’s time to use the good yarn!

AD
Honeymama Journal
Jan 13

I just moved into a new place and I’m choosing to be enthusiastic about the forest in my backyard! I want to learn the habits of the wildlife that lives here. I want to learn more about the land and hopefully start my garden this year.

Happy New Year!

Lev Parikian
Six Things
Jan 13

As you know, Mike, I am *always* enthusiastic about birds, but I’ll be taking it to new heights (depths?) this year, partly by writing extra weekly posts about them on my Substack, but also by enrolling on an excellent online course about bird biology, run by Cornell University. I’ve just started, and it’s ace, inspiring me to even greater levels of enthusiasm (if such a thing were possible). Oh, and I’m reading War and Peace as part of Simon Haisell’s excellent ‘chapter a day for a year’ readalong.

Ali Manoogian
Jan 13

I’m enthusiastic about becoming a first time mom. It’s been a challenge to not get bogged down by the cultural belief my generation has about raising kids in the current political, economic and social climate...

But for me, being able to conceive and birth then raise a child seems to be a negative these days. So I’m trying to consume positivity over negative or just plain apathy.

Amanda B. Hinton
The Editing Spectrum
Jan 13

Gardening at sea level for the first time ever! 👩🏻‍🌾

I wasn’t really interested before we moved to the mountains (where everything is just much harder to grow with less air and much less water). I know the Texas summer will kick me in the ass but I’m hoping to enthusiastically grow some of the flowers, fruits and vegetables I’ve been dreaming of. 🧡

Rolando Andrade
Outside the therapy room
Jan 13

I'm enthusiastically pursuing to write more and be more intentional with my goals, specially about finishing writing my first book, that I hope will be out by the end of the year

Debs Stott
Mappery: Not just for Navigation
Jan 13

Love that dog, Stella. Can I have me some of that, please? This year I'm enthusiastic about a lot of things, but taking it slowly. For now, I'm enthusiastic about living more intentionally with the seasons and lunar cycles. I'll take it from there. 🌙

Courtney Craig
Jan 13

I'm choosing to be enthusiastic about facing some fears this year and making small, steady changes too!

Michael
Lux Umbra Dei
Jan 13

I'm # 1 post- that reason to be enthused!

Sydney Michalski
Moments
Jan 14

Well, I mean, I used to have some other plans but now all I can think about is leaf-jumping :)

jseliger
Jan 14

Possibly not dying: https://jakeseliger.com/2023/12/07/tentative-fluttering-optimism-the-surprising-hot-r-d-ferment-in-head-and-neck-cancer-treatment/

Samantha Childress
The Cairo Dispatch
Jan 13

Making friends! I’m moving to a new country soon and, being an introvert, I’m not naturally great at putting myself out there. But I want to make an effort right out of the gate because I know it will pay dividends! So I’m going to try to table my fears, put on my extrovert hat for a bit, and enthusiastically meet as many people as possible.

Ada Courtney
Jan 13

I'm so excited about the new family members I will rescue this year! The loss of any of my animals is crushing; mourning, however, is no honor to the joy they brought to my world. I celebrate the lives lived and will foster and rescue yet again to keep that joy rippling ever outward.

Thia Bankey
Jan 13

I am enthusiastically embracing new horizons in fermented foods! Natto and koji among others to see if they counteract the health effects of my genetic disposition to heart disease, my general proclivity for sloth and my other enthusiasms (is that a word?) of those other ferments like beer + wine. Luckily there are good intro classes online and the recipes are simple + tasty. Taking back old knowledge for future living. Bubbling with delight!

Kent Peterson
Kent’s Substack
Jan 13

I have long been enthusiastic about walks, books, bicycles, and typewriters and lately I've been upping my enthusiasm for carving rubber stamps to illustrate my stories.

Michele Marshall
Mingo's Musings
Jan 13

I'm learning the value of sharing what matters to me with others, whether they can, themselves, be supportive of the endeavor or not.

From 2017 through 2022, I spent literally 10% of my total lifespan rescuing my mother from the financial and business chaos of my father's passing (plus some assorted other issues.) In 2021, I shared with some friends that I really wanted my own weaving studio space in our home - trying to reclaim some of *my* life again. The studio came true later in 2022, as well as a related opportunity. 2023 I kind of found myself creating a weaving business, writing patterns, teaching, and having things published.

So 2024 - the enthusiasm is for building something creative in weaving for myself that also is helpful and supportive of others.

Richard Gregson FRSB
1001 Species
Jan 13

As growing another pair of legs and butterfly wings like your YouTube dog are probably off the cards I will continue to enthuse about the things I have spent a lifetime "nerding" over ... wildlife in general, birds in particular and gardening.

June Girvin
June's Writing
Jan 13

I'm enjoying being on here more and more, and this year I'm going to add voice-over to my posts. I added one for the first time this week https://junegirvin.substack.com/p/me-and-my-voice and I've had so much positive feedback. My writing style is conversational and I hope that by including voice it will feel more intimate. I'm really enthusiastic about engaging with more people.

The Scholar
Scattered Scholar
Jan 15

Happy 2024! I'm enthusiastic about focusing on myself and what I can do rather than the things I can't. What do I mean by this? after years of self-comparing myself to others who are better off, I have finally accepted my simple living and would like to focus on my education as well as my writing:)

Virginia Neely
Scribbles
Jan 14

I'm with Stella. How I used to love jumping in the leaves when I was a kid. Now that I'm a senior citizen I'm more sedate, but not with enthusiasm. I mean, really, how could anyone be enthusiastic about that?

Here's what I am choosing to be enthusiastic about:

- exploring lots of hidden places in the nearby woods. There HAVE to be elves in there somewhere.

- reading lots of books about lots of topics

- drawing just for fun

- learning fascinating things, some of which I'll be able to cross off my "Gotta Know" list and others which will (sigh) add more to it.

- the joy in spending time with sympatico friends

- getting to do some or all of these every day for the rest of my life, and maybe even after.

Valorie Clark
Unruly Figures
Jan 14

I love this. I’m trying to be enthusiastic about REAL rest. Which seems like an oxymoron, but a) I know I do my best most creative work when I’m rested, but sleep is always the first thing I sacrifice when I’m busy; and b) I used to think that not working = resting but I’ve found the last couple years that that’s not the case. Only a few things (like 7+ hours of sleep) are actually restful, the rest is just not working. I’m trying to enthusiastically pursue the things that feel genuinely restful. 😊😴

Kellan
Jan 14

I was gonna say 'making jewelry', because I've been having A LOT OF FUN doing that, but having watched Stella in all her joy, I believe that I am going to be enthusiastic about Woods Day, which is when I take my leashcats out to somewhere far enough into the woods that nobody's gonna get all weird about leashcats, & spend my time wandering around with my boys, and ALSO making jewelry.

Michelle Collier
Michelle Collier - a perpetuall…
Jan 13

I am choosing to be enthusiastic about nature journalling and looking more closely at the world around me

Kellyanne
five things i'm thinking about
Jan 13·edited Jan 13

Ballet, and dance in general. Taking dance class feels like art and meditation and making sculpture/poetry out of my body. My body is on a different path from the body next to mine so there's no point in comparison or how "good" I am, and there's also a sort of mathematical rightness there to strive for. It's both freedom and limitation. Art and constraint. A pirouette can always get cleaner, tighter, turn into a double- but also it really doesn't matter at all and the fact that I showed up is still enough. Ballet has completely transformed my life over the last couple of years. I take dance class about 4 times a week and every class there's something new to be found in my own body and in the story I'm making out of it.

If you've been thinking of taking a beginner adult dance class--- do it!!

Fiona Leonard
Jan 13

I'm going to be spending a lot of time this year looking for funding sources for theatre projects. In the past I've found this to be really stressful (I mean *everyone* hates grant writing...am I right? Or am I?) So I've been thinking about the power of bringing my enthusiasm for the projects to the table. And exploring how I can get away from being really hung up about it all, and instead pitch from a place of enthusiasm. Oddly enough (not really) my most successful projects have been funded by me randomly saying to people - would you like to be involved with this? And them saying - YES PLEASE!

Gina Watts
Jan 13

Queer community and being brave. I've spent too much time keeping quiet and too myself because of anxiety or other things. Now, because of Our Flag Means Death of all things (a tv show, for those who haven't seen), I have a space where I can be loud about the things I love and it feels amazing. We got the heartbreaking news that it was cancelled this week BUT we've been so united this week in our fan renewal campaign that it's been incredibly uplifting and energizing! (any other fans who see this: join us!)

Thank you for this post, btw, reading everyone's reasons for enthusiasm is lovely <3

Penny Sadler
Jan 13

I’m enthusiastic about not living in fear of, whatever, loss of the electrical grid (I live in Texas and suffer from deep freeze 2021 PTSD) basically anything I have no control over. I’m enthusiastically kicking fear to the curb.

Brian C
12 hrs ago

I’m very enthusiastic about, and happy for, the deconstruction of so many dams across the US, especially those on the Klamath and Eel rivers in Northern California. I’m also now hopeful the Snake River will become a free-flowing river too.

Cindy O’Dell
Aging, not necessarily graceful…
Jan 15

Enthusiastically looking at different ways to spur on my artistic side, from taking a printmaking class to going to art museums to trying to capture the art in nature through photography. And maybe writing about all of it.

Linda Cardillo
Linda’s Newsletter
Jan 15

Stella is awesome!

Roberta Schmoi
Estrangeira
Jan 15

I have high hopes I will finalize some older projects this year. So I guess I am enthusiastic about conclusion in 2024!

Karen Davis
Life in the Real World
Jan 15

I’m enthusiastic about learning to cook and truly eat as healthy as possible. I’m also enthusiastic about finding connections where I haven’t seen them before.

E.G. Fendler
The Curious Curmudgeon
Jan 15

WOW. Stella's leaf jumps. We don't deserve dogs -- what a life!

GingerHipster
this madness
Jan 14

This is the year we'll actually see the world.

Harrison Moore
The New Workday
Jan 14

Hey all 👋, I’m grateful for this thread and I’m enthusiastic about understanding the various “postures” that help me write non-fiction. For eg, Am I creating? Or am I analysing?

seawren
seawren’s Substack
Jan 14

I'm generally pretty enthusiastic about anything new and often worry that I'm just annoying the people around me. So thank you for reminding me that enthusiasm is a GOOD thing.

This year I'm taking a drawing class so am currently very enthusiastic about line weights and the smudgy glory of charcoal.

Maxwell
Jan 14

I'm choosing to be enthusiastic about discovering and creating a life I'm enthusiastic about.

Gradinterface
Gradinterface
Jan 14

This is unrelated, but I believe most people here might benefit:

Apply for over $3M Grant for Researchers, 54+ Funded MSc/Phd & Postdoc Opportunities in USA, France & Australia

Research Grant on Advancing Therapies Towards Curing Oncogenic-Driven Lung Cancer. ($2.5million| MMRF Scholars Research grant ($400,000| FARA's Research Grant ($275,000|

https://gradinterface.substack.com/p/over-3m-grant-for-researchers-54

Words in Bloom
Words in Bloom Stories and Poems
Jan 14

Enthusiasm isn't something I'm short of, optimism either - I'm more Pollyanna than Hayley Mills.

“There is something about everything that you can be glad about, if you keep hunting long enough to find it.” E.H.Porter

Apparently, it's a good trait to have…

For me, it's been a source of confusion, arguments and misunderstandings. While I do value it - I also despise the heavy sighs, the rolled eyes and being told that my thinking is unrealistic.

I think we all have something we can be glad about, that this can manifest into enthusiasm - an event to look forward to, a chat with a friend or loved one, knowing that we are appreciated unconditionally despite faults and flaws.

We must learn to be kinder to ourselves, to give ourselves a break from time to time… to treat ourselves with the same compassion and understanding that we show to others.

Charity may begin at home, but so does love.

Amanda Kendle
Thoughtful Travel
Jan 14

I love this question. I didn't really realise that I've already decided exactly this until you phrased the question thus, but what I'm going to be exceedingly enthusiastic about in 2024 is getting my podcast really out there, as much as is humanly possible. Last year was its seventh year, which is that kind of seven-year-itch situation, but I got through that and am still in love with it and all my wonderful listeners and all the possibilities it still holds, so it's going to be the year of enthusiasm!

