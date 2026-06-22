Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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DHunt's avatar
DHunt
2d

Madrid needs to do now what Sevilla did to deal with heat. Can’t narrow streets but could make some pedestrian only and plant big umbrella shade trees.

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3 replies by Mike Sowden and others
Roger's avatar
Roger
2d

"I certainly don’t have to check this magnificent ‘weather station’ at the edge of my local golf course to know it’s really, really warm in Scotland right now..."

1. How much does the heat affect your game and what are you doing to adjust?

2. Will "it's-too-hot-to-golf" become a thing and impact the the future of golf (Drive Shack)?

3. Why don't they talk about the heat more when announcing golf?

4. What's your handicap?

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3 replies by Mike Sowden and others
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