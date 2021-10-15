Everything Is Amazing

1 Comment
founding
Antonia Malchik
Writes On the Commons
Oct 23, 2021

That sounds so miserable! Do you wear a wetsuit?

I feel like I've spent this year metaphorically huddled like Murderbot watching Rise and Fall of Sanctuary Moon. Maybe, though, some complicated things about myself with regards to local civic and activist work and the tension between being an introvert while seeing a need for leadership. Which just ... ugh. Stupid humans.

You might like this interview -- I'd forgotten how interesting Anna Brones is until I saw your post! https://mountainandprairie.com/anna-brones/

Expand full comment
ReplyCollapse
© 2023 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing