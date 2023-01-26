Hello! This is Everything is Amazing, a newsletter about curiosity.
And it’s time for a weird experiment.
The thing is: I don’t know anything. Not really. And especially not compared to the entirety of what the 13,800 of you currently subscribed to this newsletter know - all those crazy skills and that hard-won knowledge and all the cool stuff you’ve picked up in your however-many-years on this planet.
(There is always something new to learn! For example, I just learned about the Doorway Effect from behavioural scientist Tanya Tarr. Who knew? Not me, for one.)
Frankly, I often think that me sitting down and writing this newsletter is the least interesting thing I could be doing with it. Sometimes I think this out of abominable laziness. (Pathetic yet true.) But mostly, I think it because I suspect that what’s in your head would be absolutely fascinating to learn about in a publication like this.
(Also the heads of the writers whose work I’ve been reading for it - which is why I’ve been doing those public readthroughs on Threadable. We’re currently looking at Simon Winchester’s Land. Click here to join.)
So: let’s put this to the test. This particular newsletter is actually a discussion thread, if you click through to the Web version of it. And if you’re willing, I’d like you to answer a question I always ask when I’m interviewing someone for this newsletter, which is:
Give me your best, nerdiest and most heartfelt answer in the comments below!- M
Open Thread: What do you wish more people were curious about?
