Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a newsletter about curiosity, science, and terrible dam ideas. (That’s not a typo, by the way.)

Today, a super-quick update: if you’re reading this in the States (and at least half of you are, judging from my stats), well - I’m guessing you’re feeling a bit like this piece of Irish stone right now:

In the way of these big political events, it’s been quite the few days. (I have friends who have told me they haven’t exactly what you would call “slept” since Tuesday.)

So, since my last newsletter to paid subscribers was about finding ways to connect across political divides and engineer hope for the future using (of all things) kindness - which feels like a timely topic for basically everyone right now - I’ve now removed the paywall, in the hope that it could give a tiny bit back of what this week, month or year might have wrung out of you.

Read it by clicking below:

In particular, there’s a TEDx talk in there from journalist Mónica Guzmán that is well worth watching, whatever side of whatever fence you currently occupy.

(And paid subscribers: hope this is all okay with you! I’ll be making it up to you with the newsletter following the next one.)

Right then. I’ll be back in a few days with perhaps the world’s first off-world colour-related conspiracy theory. (Eeesh. Some folk…)

Cheers!

- Mike