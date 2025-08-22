Everything Is Amazing

Mathieu D
1d

About the video in #9. Are these reactions genuine ? I always considered them as marketing slop, borderline scam.

I remember reading somewhere these glasses don't bring vivid new colors, but by a clever filtering of some wavelengths, it makes some nuances, usually unseen, noticeable. Also I understood it takes time for the brain to adapt to these glasses and get the potential.

1 reply by Mike Sowden
Elizabeth Gahbler
2dEdited

Great post again, Mike!

Re 4, “What do you hear, when you think?”, I first consciously noticed as a teenager that not only did I have a constant monologue in my head, I constantly had dialogues and even scenes in my head. I’ve never been disturbed by it - on the contrary, I meet my friends in my head, especially ones who are far away or long gone.

Additionally, I’ve always had music in my head, at any time of the day or night (if woken up 😎). (I’m a trained classical musician but with far-ranging musical interests.)

The only time the music stopped was when my dad died. It was gone for a good two weeks, possibly longer. I considered that absence a sign to live gently with, if that makes sense. I figured the music would come back when it was ready, and I was right.

You also talked about synesthesia in your post. I don’t believe I have true synesthesia, but I have very vivid sensory experiences when listening to music, involving textures, colors, feelings/emotions, etc.

I expressly do not like - what I consider as - flat descriptions of music as happy, sad, wild, etc. For me, music “contains worlds”, as so many others have said. It’s just hard to convey this.

17 more comments...

