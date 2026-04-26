Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Ann Norman's avatar
Ann Norman
2d

🇬🇧🇩🇰 How have I, an elderly, madly curious Brit-Dane who digests much of the interesting stuff to be found, have missed your substack up to now?

Well, no matter, I won't from now on!

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Elina A. K. Jacobs, PhD's avatar
Elina A. K. Jacobs, PhD
1d

Can I cheat and already share what I wish more people were curious about?

The why behind other people's behaviours - particularly the ones that make us go, what the actual fuck? We're so quick to jump to superficial reasons - they're greedy, selfish, careless, ... - but those, dare I say, are rarely the actual reasons. Most people actually have a "good" reason for doing what they're doing, we're just coming from a completely different perspective so it's hard for us to see... so I think if we actually got curious about it, in a genuine non-judgemental way, exactly like what you describe what you did with your travel interviews, I think we might find that we're actually more alike than different in most cases...

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