And around this time last week, for the first time in my life, I saw the Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis). But then, a lot of people in the UK did. They were visible from just about everywhere, cloud-cover permitting:

That’s an unusual thing for the UK (usually, it’s only folk in the north of Scotland who get to see them) - but rarer still was the colour, which you can just see in the Stonehenge pic: an upper layer of glowing pink-red. (An explanation is here.)

Alas, in my case, I was too near the street lights and too late in catapulting myself out the door - but I did get to see a residual grey-green band of pulsing light a little above the horizon.

However, the best view of the night must have been from the window of this EasyJet flight from Iceland to England:

So: whew. I hope you agree that the real world is amazing.

But in the interests of curiosity and wonder, let’s take a look far beyond it.

There’s a moment about forty-five minutes into the film Everything Everywhere All At Once that seems like it’s summing up human existence in a really bleak way.

Evelyn Quan Wang (Michelle Yeoh) has just sent the villain of the story flying headfirst through a wall, using martial arts skills she never knew she had. Her confusion is understandable, because she genuinely never had them, and technically still doesn’t. She’s not a wuxia action film star - she’s a stressed-to-the eyeballs laundromat owner on the verge of bankruptcy.

But Evelyn has just discovered her connection to the multiverse, an endless expanse of alternate realities sitting alongside this one (representing a genuine branch of scientific inquiry)- and she has just learned to “download”, Matrix-style, the skills of one of her multiversal alter-egos…who just so happens to be a successful, glamorous martial arts action film star not unlike Michelle Yeoh in real life.

Just for a second, Evelyn looks out of the eyes of that Other Evelyn, as she attends some star-studded film premiere that looks an awful lot like a screening at the Oscars - and then, with a thump, she returns to her body in the here & now.

She starts crying.

Her husband (Ke Huy Quan) asks her what’s wrong - and she turns and looks at him, without really seeing him:

“I saw my life…without you. I wish you could have seen it. It was beautiful. I wish I had listened to my father and not gone with you, all those years ago.”

We get to see the full impact of that statement land on his face. It devastates him. It’s so honest, so cruel - and in fact so incorrect, as the rest of the film will explain. But for one exquisitely awful second, you really feel it. It’s everyone’s nightmare, the thing we hope never to hear from someone we love.

Less than five seconds later, all the film’s mad energy gets turned back up to eleven, and both characters are sprinting down a stairwell towards their next fight scene.

Tonally, this absolutely shouldn’t work, as it happens again and again through the film - you know that thing where, in the middle of an action scene, everything conveniently grinds to a near-silent halt to give the protagonists their Big Emotional Moment? Everything Everywhere All At Once does this all the damn time, except with such flair and craft and kinetic intelligence that you don’t notice, and even if you did notice you wouldn’t care.

But then, none of the normal rules seem to apply here. This film is fantastically, mesmerizingly bonkers. I hope you’ve seen it, not just because it’s brilliant, not just because it’s the most insane piece of filmmaking you’ll see this year, but because it could be about to bend reality into its own story and sweep the board at the real Oscars, giving that glittering-premiere scene with Other Evelyn an extra level of surreality.

I mean, just look at Michelle Yeoh’s reaction to winning a Screen Actors Guild Award last week for her performance - it could be a scene from the film itself:

Equally delightful: this was the film that attracted Ke Huy Quan back into acting after a twenty-year hiatus - before which he played Short Round in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and "Data" Wang in The Goonies - and not only did he also win a SAG Award, he’s also hot-tipped for an Oscar. (He’ll also be in season 2 of Loki. Can’t wait. Also: watch this six-minute interview featuring him and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis and I dare you to not get emotional. I dare you. Can’t be done.)

A reviewer at the New York Times had this to say about the film: “while the hectic action sequences and flights of science-fiction mumbo-jumbo are a big part of the fun (and the marketing), they aren't really the point. [It is] a bittersweet domestic drama, a marital comedy, a story of immigrant striving and a hurt-filled ballad of mother-daughter love."

But it’s also about choices. Amidst the universe-hopping, fanny pack kung-fu and sidesplittingly funny talking stone monologues (oh, just watch it), it’s also about the ability to choose. And when, 45 minutes in, the film seems to be saying Hey, what if we're the products of all the wrong possible choices in our lives? - it’s a real gut-punch.

But that’s not what the film ends up saying at all. It’s out to say something trickier, deeper, much kinder and far more hopeful. Something about the corrosive nihilism of measuring ourselves against what-ifs until we’ve lost all sight of what actually is. Something about engineering joy, not just waiting passively for it, or blaming others for its absence. Something about having hot-dogs for fingers. (I know, I know. Just - watch it!)

But it’s also about how exciting it is to step into other versions of yourself, where you can discover different skills, different experiences, and where you see the world differently in so many ways - and, ultimately, it’s about how it’s never too late to do that, including when you’ve spent your entire life not doing it.

So what exactly is this film's ultimate message, and how can it help you live a more curious life? Let's leap in.

