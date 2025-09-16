Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3d

I'm game to watch it. I like the premise. Thanks Mike!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Sowden
John's avatar
John
3d

Emergent and recovering. Welcome back!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Sowden
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture