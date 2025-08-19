Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, an excitable journey into the wonders of science - and it’s also, without contradiction, the journal of some random British bloke going “wow!” at things he never knew until he found he had to write a newsletter about them on a semi-regular basis.

(This is a hugely underrated method of getting yourself to live a more curious life. Please steal it with my blessing in a way that leaves me legally protected if it all goes wrong! Thx.)

Someone else who seems to be tackling his life in this manner - albeit with a great deal more apparent professional competence - is Jono Hey

Where do I start? He’s *deep breath* a product leader, startup veteran, designer, strategist, UXer, author and professional illustrator - and to demonstrate that list of titles isn’t ranked in order of impressive accomplishments, Jono did the illustrations for the 2022 book How To Prevent The Next Pandemic, by a certain Mr. Bill Gates.

He’s also the author of the gloriously interesting Sketchplanations newsletter, now hosted on Substack here…

…and the co-host of the Sketchplanations Podcast, along with TV presenter Rob Bell and inventor Tom Pellereau.

I had the immense pleasure of virtually joining Jono and Rob for an episode of the podcast a few months ago, in one of the most fun recording-an audio-thing experiences things I’ve ever had.

Here’s the Spotify version:

(You can also find it on Apple Podcasts and Acast).

If you’re a long-term reader of EiA, you’ll recognise some of the stories we banter our way into, including the latest research into the Zanclean Megaflood…

…and the ancient lost world of Doggerland off the coast of modern Britain…

…and the apparent & vast ‘blobs’ thousands of miles under our feet that may be fragments of the corpse of Theia, a Mars-sized protoplanet believed to have struck Earth some 4.5 billion years ago:

In short, we really get into it. And it’s a testament to how terrific Jono and Rob are as hosts that well over an hour passed like the blink of an eye.

(I remember right at the end, just before we hung up the call. I looked at the clock and thought bloody ‘ell, we’ve *massively* run over and they’ve got KIDS and ACTUAL PROPER JOBS and everything!!! - but since they’ve gone and aired the episode anyway, I guess they’ve forgiven me. At least, that’s my hope.)

I hope you enjoy this episode, especially if you’re new to Everything Is Amazing, as it’s the best & most generous introduction to what I do that I could have wished for - and I hope you go sign up to listen to read & listen to all things Sketchplanations immediately, because I reckon you’d absolutely love it to bits.

Huge thanks to Jono & Rob - and Tom, who I haven’t ‘met’ yet - for your time and energy and boundless curiosity in everything you do. It’s greatly appreciated (sometimes rather enviously).