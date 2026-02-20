Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a science newsletter brave/foolish enough to ask why you’re not reading it.

This edition is a bit late, so apologies for that!

This week I hoped to send you a piece about the first “book” that humans have designed to last hundreds of millions of years, as part of this series for paid subscribers. But since it’s still in progress and I try to only show up in your Inbox with something that’s fully worth reading - alas, I’ll need another day or so with that one.

In the meantime, I’m falling back on my favourite formula for writing this newsletter:

Someone smart, knowledgeable and supremely well-regarded in their scientific field puts something on the internet that’s so remarkable it even blows their cavernous minds…

I clumsily leap into it like a dog jumping into a pile of leaves…

I try to convey this whole experience to you, hopefully without mangling the actual facts too much… If neither of us is too annoyed by the results, I will consider it a job well done in the service of SCIENCE COMMUNICATION.

For today’s example, I’m indebted to University of Maine climate, extinction, & biodiversity scientist - and let’s face it, total legend - Jacquelyn Gill for this curiosity-grenade of a post on Bluesky:

A what now?

OK I’ll type it into Wikip-WHAT THE HELL IS THAT?

First discovered by amateur fossil hunter Francis Tully in 1955, Tullimonstrum (yes, that’s the official Latin name) is a 310 million year old marine animal that looks like - well, is there anything? A dustbuster designed by Jim Henson? A mutated, sentient colon?

I’ve got nothing, and honestly continue to have nothing.

From a scientific perspective, it’s just as baffling. As Scientific American’s Jack Tamisiea asked in 2023: was the Tully Monster a fish, a worm, or a giant slug with fangs?

What a delight, albeit with a certain amount of Well Thank God That’s Extinct.

In other news, even the rocks are finding 2026 a bit much:

What you’re looking at is a pebble discovered at Christmas by fossil-hunter Christine Clark, while she was out for a walk on Holy Island in Northumberland - and those “teeth” are actually parts of an ancient marine animal called a crinoid.

When I was growing up in East Yorkshire in the north of England, I’d see a lot of crinoid fossils embedded in stones on the beach, in particular at the chalky outcrop of Flamborough Head (the site of one of the battles for American independence, oddly enough).

But thanks to the human visual bias of pareidolia…

…none of us have a hope of seeing this example as anything other than toothy. Ah well.

Meanwhile - if you’ve been following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, and in particular the unrelenting drama of the curling events, you’ve probably been watching (and it feels very weird to say this) sports people flinging about pieces of my corner of Scotland.

Elissa Altman is right! (As she always is.) The Olympic curling stones are made from the famous Ailsa Craig common green and blue hone varieties of granite.

I know this because I can see the island as a shadow on my horizon, less than 40 miles away from my current home town, as the crow flies.

It’s quite the sight.

The extinct volcanic plug called Ailsa Craig is in the middle of the Firth of Clyde, the waterway which opens out into the ocean between western Scotland and northern Ireland.

You can see it directly behind the isle of Pladda here:

It also regularly creates its own weather, as the following spectacular photograph by Rob Wilson demonstrates:

(Rob seems to be cornering the market on Ailsa Craig Weather Photography, and you can see more of his gorgeous work here.)

The only other source of professional curling stone material is a quarry in Wales. That’s it - just two places in the world, both in the UK.

As Andrea Thompson writes in Scientific American, this could probably do with a rethink:

“In principle, there’s no reason rock from other places couldn’t work for curling…. Ailsa Craig and the Trefor granite quarry probably became the go-to sources over time through some combination of their performance characteristics, tradition and standardization. And blasting is no longer allowed at Ailsa Craig, a now-uninhabited bird sanctuary, so another source would help keep curling clubs stocked in the future.”

I actually find it astonishing that Ailsa Craig was ever long-term inhabited. Just look at it. Can you imagine? I already knew it has a fresh-water spring, and that fishermen have used it as a base for the last 400 years, but - ye gawds, it must have been hard, with near-as-dammit no native trees & therefore no wood as fuel.

Nevertheless:

“The Girvan family, who were tenants of the island from at least the mid 19th century along with the lighthouse keepers, their families and granite workers – about 30 in all – lived as a community on Ailsa Craig until the 1950s.” - Dr. Bernard Zonfrillo, Glasgow University.

The nopiest of nopes.

But - would I spend a night there in my bivvy bag? Is that even allowed? I don’t know and I’m afraid to ask, yet I feel I must.

I’ll report back when I know more.

Images: Nobu Tamura (Spinops/Paleoexhibit/Wikimedia); Tony Jolliffe; Rob Wilson; August Schwerdfeger.