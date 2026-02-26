1.

It’s the stitching that gives it away.

Conservator Theresa Zammit Lupi is working through a collection of 2,300 year old scraps of papyrus, that fabulously useful plant that gave ancient Egyptians their reed boats, mats, baskets, ropes and footwear - and, most famously, something to write on.

Even these days, papyrus seems near-magical: the product of little more than sliced reeds, water, pressure and immense patience, giving something that’s tough, flexible and highly rot-resistant as long as conditions are dry enough.

The piece she’s now examining so keenly was retrieved from the wrappings of a mummy, tucked into its linen bindings.

The amount of linen used to wrap high-status mummies was often considerable - sometimes over 300 square metres of the stuff - and often surrounded by a case made of hardened cartonnage: layers of linen or papyrus covered in plaster.

In both coverings, scraps of papyrus were used to add bulk and strength - and anything would do. Imagine fishing in the waste-paper bin of the average modern household: scribbled shopping lists, urgent reminders, anxious totting-up of expenses, plus everything we used to jot down before smartphones arrived.

Since papyrus was so valuable, these throwaway scraps proved perfect for a bit of funerary upcycling - and now researchers have found a way to peer through the layers to read what’s written on them, glimpsing an everyday life in ancient Egypt that was deemed too trivial to be directly recorded for posterity.

But in this case, no scanning is required. This 15x25 cm tatter is written upon with easily decipherable Greek, revealing a record of taxes due on quantities of beer and oil, somewhere around 260 BC. It’s exactly the kind of work Dr. Zammit Lupi has enthusiastically dedicated herself to, since abandoning plans for a career in law after becoming entranced by a National Geographic article on the restoration of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

But now, here’s something she’s never seen before:

"First I saw a piece of thread, only then did I notice the format of a book. I saw a central fold, the stitching holes and the written text within clearly defined margins on the papyrus.”

She realises she’s looking at part of a codex, the ancestor of the modern book (and now a word usually reserved for non-paper pages bound along one edge).

Only, it’s much earlier than she expected. The two earliest known stitched codices date to 150-250 AD. This one predates them by - what, up to four centuries?

Wow!

Has she discovered the earliest book in the world?

2.

As far as I can tell, there’s no way to answer that question - because nobody can fully agreed on what a book is.

Do you mean “the oldest collection of writing in the world”? I guess this 40,000 year old collection of artifacts engraved with geometric signs might just about qualify!

Oh, you mean the oldest text, as in, a sustained body of writing physically imprinted on a single, uh, I-guess-what-we’d-now-call “document”? That might be the Sumerian Instructions of Šuruppak (2600-2500 BCE), if you’re counting stone tablets, except there are actually engraved clay tablets from Nineveh that date from much earlier, so - erm?

But if you mean a book has to be printed on paper, oh well then, that’s probably China’s Diamond Sutra (around 868 CE) - but that depends on how you want to define “printed”, presumably not just with movable metal type because that’s the Buljo jikji simche yojeol (which predates the Gutenberg Bible by 78 years), but if you mean just with ink conveyed symbols onto paper, there are examples in the British Museum that go as far back as….

Oh lordy. What a headache.

And hey, another thing - do you mean to claim that the book I was most definitely reading this morning on my beloved Kobo Libra 2 e-reader isn’t actually “a book”?

You outrageous luddite. I feel so attacked!

What about at Christmas, when for the first time in my life I read half of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights on the Kindle app on my phone, before giving up on it because it was so relentlessly grim? Should I have another crack at it then, because by your argument I haven’t actually tried to read Wuthering Heights at all?

In short, that big thorny question for the modern reader, author and generative AI copyright lawsuit claimant: isn’t a real “book” defined by the words it’s made from, independent of the physical medium employed to carry those words to you and convey the meaning of them into your brain? In all the ways that matter, doesn’t a book have a fundamental identity beyond its physical reproductions, beyond its manifest “thing”-ness?

It’s all delightfully messy, and I guess it won’t be solved anytime soon.

But one thing we can agree upon: however you want to define it, the human invention of the book has proved to be a terrific way to store information (ideas, stories, the kind of wisdom that’s incredibly hard-won and so easily forgotten) and carry it forward throught time. So far, it’s a job so very well done.

But in this age so hell-bent on generating more information than we know what to do with (so much of it quite literally rot), seemingly doomed to lose almost all of it in the long run, save the relatively little that can be physically printed out or desperately forwarded as a copy-of-a-copy-of-a-copy to future generations…well, can’t we invent something better?

It seems the answer is yes - and it could have profound implications for our role as a species going forward.