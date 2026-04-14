Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
10h

All that water - that must be where all the dolphins will go ! HHGTG / Douglas Adams reference...

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Tad Thurston's avatar
Tad Thurston
9h

Hey Mike! Thanks for the shout, and just when I'm getting back into writing! Very kind. Fantastic article!

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