Hi. This is Mike of Everything Is Amazing.

One of the most delightful and terrifying things about writing this newsletter is knowing who I’m sending it to.

Thanks to your countless comments, to hundreds of chats over Zoom, and, I’ll admit, a certain amount of nosy Google-searching on my part, I know my enthusiastic blunderings are now read by:

geologists, palaeontologists, marine biologists, psychologists, neuroscientists, science fiction writers, engineers, computer scientists, oceanographers, physicists, astrophysicists, high-school teachers, doctors, nurses, that bloke I sat across from on a train last year who seems to know everything about bridge construction (you know who you are, and yes, I’m loving the book, thank you)…

And also there’s YOU - perhaps somewhat described by one or more of those labels up there, or not described at all because you’re a label-defying rebel and you’ve made a point of never joining a club that would have you as a member. Fine work, if so.

As far as I can tell, you’re all here, and the collective knowledge of what you know is staggering to me - the product of thousands of lives lived differently enough to mine that you hold within you an endless (endless!) capacity to not just suprise me, but to look like this when I stumble my way into a topic you actually know something about:

Hence my delight, and hence my terror. Some days I don’t quite know what to do with them.

But today, I do. What I’m doing is getting out of the way.

If you’re willing, please answer the following question by leaving a comment below:

What’s something amazing that you wish you could teach everyone ?

See you in the comments. (And thank you!)