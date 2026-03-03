Everything Is Amazing

Mike Sowden
11h

Hi. My name is Mike, and I write a sort of science newsletter, I guess?

Here's my amazing thing I wish I could teach everyone:

The shortest commercial flight in the world is in Scotland, it's between the islands of Westray (where I used to work as an archaeologist) and Papa Westray, and it lasts around 2 minutes. You've barely left the ground before you're angling for descent.

It's hilarious and adorable - and on one *extremely* windy day, a pilot and maybe a few presumably terrified passengers did the whole thing in 53 seconds.

This is all true: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Westray_to_Papa_Westray_flight

10h

That animals are as invested in and aware of the places they live as we are (probably more so) and are deserving of a place at the table in any and all decisions regarding the use of land, air, water, and the night sky.

