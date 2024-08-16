Hi! This is Mike of Everything Is Amazing.
This week, Nick Cave dropped in on Stephen Colbert’s chat show to talk about a lot of things - but his response to a fan letter caused a buzz, in which he replied to someone sharing their struggles to stay hopeful in the face of cynicism, asking Cave: “Do you still believe in us human beings?”
Cave’s response quickly went viral on social media, and it’s not hard to see why:
“Much of my early life was spent holding the world and the people in it in contempt. It was a position both seductive and indulgent. The truth is, I was young and had no idea what was coming down the line. It took a devastation to teach me the preciousness of life and the essential goodness of people. It took a devastation to reveal the precariousness of the world, of its very soul, and to understand that the world was crying out for help. It took a devastation to understand the idea of mortal value, and it took a devastation to find hope.Unlike cynicism, hopefulness is hard-earned, makes demands upon us, and can often feel like the most indefensible and lonely place on Earth. Hopefulness is not a neutral position — it is adversarial. It is the warrior emotion that can lay waste to cynicism. Each redemptive or loving act, as small as you like — such as reading to your little boy, showing him something you love, singing him a song, or putting on his shoes — keeps the devil down in the hole. It says the world and its inhabitants have value, and are worth defending. It says the world is worth believing in. In time, we come to find that this is so.”
I love this reframing of hope, because - like curiosity - it’s often assumed to be a passive thing you have very little to no control over. If you’re hopeless, oh well, nothing to be done. But Cave believes hope is active - a faith in some aspect of the world that you can put to good use, even in the tiniest of ways, a lever to help bend reality in the right direction, for yourself and for others.
And in Rebecca Solnit’s words, “Hope is not a lottery ticket you can sit on the sofa and clutch, feeling lucky. It is an axe you break down doors with in an emergency…. Hope is a gift you don't have to surrender, a power you don't have to throw away.”
What are you choosing to be hopeful about right now?
I’d love to know. Leave your answer in the comments.
- M
I was in Glasgow last weekend and stopped into a bar that happened to be doing an open mike thing. It was still afternoon, and sunny, so there were only a couple of us in the place, but a duo—both women, middle aged, a little downtrodden--were performing some quite lovely ballads. When they finished and were leaving, I told one of them how much I liked their music. She just lit up, as if someone had just turned a lamp on her, then told the other one, who did the same. It reminded me how we can be these moments of brightness in other people's lives, even ones we barely cross paths with. That gives me hope.
Lisa, you are so correct, and I'm delighted that your told us this story.
Dale Carnegie made mention of the fact that small compliments like that can brighten someone's entire day, and it is so true. I always look for something about which to make mention, that I admire about other people, especially service workers. Grocery store check-out staff are often treated as though non-existent and I make a special point to speak with them and draw them out in a friendly manner. Their attitude almost always brightens immediately. This is a free gift we have, that we can share with others, at no cost to ourselves.
I've noticed lately in wandering around the community, often times in stores, that if I give people a somewhat pointed smile, they will quickly return it. While non-verbal, this action seems to have a similar effect to the act of giving small compliments.
A small moment of kindness will always leave a pocketful of happiness.
My wife and I are both musicians and performers. She was going up to the stage to do what you did, which is to thank the performers for their wonderful music and make other comments, when someone said oh, you don’t need to do that, musicians know they’re good.
Well, my eyebrows just went up even thinking about that comment. I don’t think it’s just about them, knowing that they’re good, because all artist perform because they love to perform, but I think it’s simply acknowledging that something was special to you to the person that made that thing that was special. and like you said, this was a simple act and had a big impact. I appreciate your comment and thank you so much.
Lovely story. I've always wanted to visit Glasgow.
I choose to be hopeful about Substack, because of people like you, Mike. I joined to get a better sense of community, rather than clicks, likes, shares, and a never ending stream of the Instagram algorithm (although, we all want to be liked!).
I'd rather have 20 dedicated readers than 200 people who click, look at my post for 2 seconds, and then go on their way.
The small amount of cynicism always rises to the top, because the loudest voice is always heard first and, unfortunately, the loudest voices are always the angriest voices. But, if we just take the time to be present and look around once in a while...
Everything really is amazing, Mike.
I agree with this wholeheartedly. I like Substack‘s because people read and engage. The news is so much hype and interpretation by media pundits. it’s somewhat pretty repugnant.
I have a newsfeed that allows people to comment and basically it could be something close a means to let people do primal screams or basically just disc one another with very vulgar terms. I’m constantly amazed at how boldly people can attack people they don’t know with so little information.
But that’s not what happens here and that’s why I’m here and rarely on that news service.
I suppose that’s where the hope is for me. I know there’s good people out there and I know if you engage people correctly and listen, you can find the basic goodness. But it takes patience and a willingness to listen.
Thank you for this thread, Mike! It reminds me of a Bertolt Brecht quote I had up in my house for years and years: "Art is not a mirror held up to reality but a hammer with which to shape it." And also this one by Toni Morrison: "This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal."
I am weirdly hopeful (it's only weird because I can't remember the last time I was hopeful around electoral politics) about the upcoming presidential election in the United States. Not because it will fix everything, but because I think it might succeed in giving fascism a kick in the teeth while also supercharging folks' imaginations for what is possible. Our collective political imaginations have been asleep for way, way too long.
This also makes me think of the great Stephen King quote from ON WRITING: "Put your desk in the corner, and every time you sit down there to write, remind yourself why it isn't in the middle of the room. Life isn't a support-system for art. It's the other way around."
They may not cure everything but images of piglets and belly laughs go a long way to defusing anger and fear so we can have actual conversations with each other.
I'm not finding much fascism in the upcoming political election. The now-departing gentleman did deliver incredibly insensitive encouragement at a recent rally to engage in physical violence, which was just vile, on his part.
Roy, I would encourage you to read up on Project 2025. Despite Donald Trump’s attempts to distance himself from it, that’s the playbook if he’s elected. It’s straight up fascist Christian Nationalism.
Yawn.
What happened to the kindness you were talking about in another comment, Roy? I understand that you disagree, but can't you do it in a respectful way?
Deceitfully linking Donald Trump with Project 2025 is non-factual. My response to Asha was as non-committal as it is possible for me to be in situations such as that.
It appears you have no issue with the oxymoronic phrase "fascist Christian Nationalism," so you've no place lecturing me if you condone language such as that.
Okay, bye, Roy.
I believe that when we teach ourselves to be more aware of how insignificant we are, as individuals compared to the whole population on Earth, and as a form of life in a tiny blue insignificant planet compared to what's out there in the universe, there is a form of peace that comes with that, letting us know that everything will be fine. Even if we manage to destroy Earth, to the universe, nothing happened. To me, it makes me focus on what I can control and change. So instead of worrying about world and national events I can't control, I get myself involved in neighborhood activities, help charities, and do good deeds to people when possible. This is my way of improving the world and as a consequence the world around me is better than the world we see on the news. I tell my wife and daughter all the time to "leave everything better than it was, when possible, if not, at least don't leave things (and people) worse than they were". Easier said than done, but it's my motto. I also have this personal motto "prepare for the worst, expect the best, face whatever comes in your direction". Accepting that life has ups and downs, yet preparing yourself even for "black swan events", also helps me going through life's turbulences.
"It [hope] is an axe you break down doors with in an emergency." I really needed this imagery, thank you for sharing Rebecca Solnit's inspiring words. I've felt devoid of hope and axe's the last couple of years as I navigate live without my husband. 54 is a weird age to become. a widow. I'm not "old" but not so young either. My son is 12 now, and I'm 57. Starting over, creating a new life after 50 isn't easy, but I suppose it never is after your spouse, your best friend, and your child's father dies. Hope and grief can, and do live side by side.
I'm choosing to be hopeful that pursuing a PhD at age 50+ is not a massive waste of time and money. Most of the time I believe this, but there are those times, like when you're lying awake at 2am while the rest of the world sleeps and you know that you're all alone and all wrong and nothing will ever be good and right... thankfully, I don't have many of those times. Because the truth is, I've learned so much and developed into a better person as a direct result of the years I've spent in grad school (while continuing to work full-time in a demanding field) since I was age 45+. It's hard to value those things in hours or dollars.
Thank you for this!
This is encouraging and hopeful to me! I'm 43 now, and contemplating returning to school for an advanced degree in a few years, when I'll only have two kids still in high school. Thanks for sharing.
I'm so glad to hear that! I was 44 when I started my MS degree, and I defended my thesis a week before my 48th birthday. :) I started this PhD program in February 2023, and I'll be 54-55 when I finish. And yes, this has been taking two classes per term while working full time. So yes, you can 100% do it!!
It's not a waste, Heather, not least because it sounds like you're developing wisdom, along with knowledge.
This active sense of hope reminds me of a passage that really struck me in reading Let This Radicalize You by Kelly Hayes and Mariame Kaba.
It's quoting Joanna Macy and Chris Johnstone:
"Active Hope is a practice. Like tai chi or gardening, it is something we do rather than have. It is a process we can apply to any situation, and it involves three key steps. First, we take a clear view of reality; second, we identify what we hope for in terms of the direction we’d like things to move in or the values we’d like to see expressed; and third, we take steps to move ourselves or our situation in that direction. Since Active Hope doesn’t require our optimism, we can apply it even in areas where we feel hopeless. The guiding impetus is intention; we choose what we aim to bring about, act for, or express. Rather than weighing our chances and proceeding only when we feel hopeful, we focus on our intention and let it be our guide."
I choose to believe there is better and best around me and that it will win out. Every day my dog and I walk in the Outdoors creates bountiful hope. Nature is resilient so why can't we be? Every moment I spend with family and friends is filled with hope.
Every time a wave breaks on the beach, it casts hope towards us and pulls hopelessness away. It's the way I choose to live...
Lovely words and it would be great if it was as simple as that.
Unfortunately if we do not care about our personal safety and security something will give and hopefully I do NOT want these continued assaults, brutal knife attacks and murders.
We need to address root causes and stop being weak and overly forgiving. Be honest and speak about these difficult issues. And labelling of people as far right, thugs, racists and fascists is just not right, fair or proportionate.
I am sure we all want to go back to listening to the birds sing and hearing the V formation of Geese overhead, seeing the sunset and enjoying our beautiful countryside.
Hey I liked your post and love some of the things you like too. Have a great summer and take care.
I live in Australia, have been an environmental protester appearing at tribunal hearings to save coastal beaches and estuaries, having talked on radio and to the papers about the purpose.
I have walked the walk with a daughter who has been viciously assaulted by a white Englishman who had his visa cancelled and was deported back to the UK for his crime. Observe the words 'white' and 'Englishman'.
I refuse to be cynical, think humanity and compassion is a pretty good rule to follow, vote accordingly and will never give up hope.
I feel hopeful that the youth of the world will grab the future with both hands and turn the tide on fear and anger and cynicism.
I'm hopeful about everything. Or I try to be. Not in a Pollyanna-ish naive way, but in a deliberate, self-reassuring way. I think without hope we may as well give up. Hope is a necessity for modern life.
I am hopeful by nature. I have had one too many glasses of wine on occasion and lashed out at those who accuse me of being a Pollyanna. "It's easy to be grim," I say, "hope is for the bold." So there! Hope on!
Hope is for the bold. Very well said Mary.
I'm very optimistic about the recent (but palpable and powerful) turn from authoritarianism toward democratic rule of late. Let's keep this going, please!
That human intelligence, ingenuity and compassion is great enough to overcome both our present and future challenges...
I've recently acquired a new roommate; a one kilo Yorkshire terrier, and he provides tremendous inspiration to approach life with enthusiasm and energy. I am quite grateful for his playful companionship, exhausting as it is!
Reminds of this quote from Everything Everwhere All At Once => https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6710474/quotes/?item=qt6330822&ref_=ext_shr_lnk
Waymond Wang: You think I'm weak don't you?
CEO Waymond: [to Movie Star Evelyn] All of those years ago when we first fell in love, your father would say I was too sweet for my own good. Maybe he was right.
Waymond Wang: .
[to Verse-Jumpers]
Waymond Wang: Please! Please! Can we... can we just stop fighting?
CEO Waymond: You tell me it's a cruel world and we're all running around in circles. I know that. I've been on this earth just as many days as you.
Waymond Wang: I know you are all fighting because you are scared and confused. I'm confused too. All day, I don't know what the heck is going on. But somehow, this feels like it's all my fault.
CEO Waymond: When I choose to see the good side of things, I'm not being naive. It is strategic and necessary. It's how I've learned to survive through everything.
Waymond Wang: I don't know. The only thing I do know... is that we have to be kind. Please, be kind - especially when we don't know what's going on.
CEO Waymond: I know you see yourself as a fighter. Well, I see myself as one too. This is how I fight.
I'm choosing to be hopeful about everything. I'm paying attention, aware of how much brokenness there is in the world--emotionally, economically, environmentally, politically, spiritually...it's a long damn list--and recognizing that without hope, we have no reason at all to keep trying. Nothing makes me angrier than feelings of powerlessness. Hope gives me back my power.
Thanks for this, Mike.
People are thinking about and writing about (thank you, Mike) and hoping for and dreaming about a better future. That helps me feel hopeful. We continue to evolve and improve.
“The world is worth believing in”. Love this.
I'm hopeful about humans’ ability to adapt and survive. AI, social media and its effects on mental health, and climate change are big-name topics these days that some believe are existential threats to humanity, and they all could be. But, humans are very good ad adapting (we are amazingly poor and planning ahead) so I am hopeful that these things are problems we solve and progress through into the future.
As a grandmother to two little boys 9 and 7 months old… my knees are shaking. I have stilled them somewhat by watching a new film called ‘Eating for Tomorrow’ narrated by Kate Winslett. I have been mostly vegetarian since 1986 but have found new delicious ways to act sustainably due to the info from this film! Quit eating meat as often to help our planet! Please watch it!
Love and peace to you all from North Vancouver B.C.
Faith - I was part of London City Mission's online prayer meeting to pray for communities impacted by the terrible racist riots in the UK. We were all kinds of different people coming together in unity and love, and it was beautiful. The work of Webber Street day centre, Southwark, next to Waterloo in providing safe space, love, care, practical support, soul care and beauty through art classes to people experiencing homelessness. Indie cinema - healthy number of really good independent films hitting the big screen and being appreciated widely. The people giving to a fund to rebuild the shamefully burnt out library at Spellow Lane, and neighbours who came to show love and care to those heinously targeted during these shameful times. Photographers on Instagram like Sam Binding, Farmer Torque, Jack Lodge and Chris Fletcher (cpf photo) who are capturing the beauty in the world and sharing it with us all =)
Thanks for sharing this, Mike. Cave certainly gave a thoughtful answer—wow!
I'm hopeful that Harris-Walz will finally vanquish Trump's reign of terror, and quite decisively! I realize I can't just "hope", though, and will do my little part to get them over the finish line.
I really appreciate this thread - its not often that any of us get the purposeful opportunity to confirm how Positive we can be as Families as Individuals and as Humans. Lives can can sometimes be very difficult - but then we rise above this mundane inanity because why should anyone just expect everything to be easy ??
Viva Humana.
This is beautiful. Thanks for sharing. I'm choosing to be hopeful about my personal journey, both personally and professionally.
First of all - mad props for being a fan of Nick Cave. I love him and it’s always nice to see someone mention his awesomeness!
I adore the idea of hope being a lever to bend reality and find ways to help others and change the world. Hope can be in short supply when you’re dealing with complex chronic illness - and I’ve been in a flare that’s had me feeling rather down.
When I think of hope in the context Cave describes - I think of the community I’m building here. I’m very new - but the people that I’ve met and the bonds being formed give me tremendous hope. Hope for what the written word can accomplish. For what a community of like minded people can do to bring about change. For the power of language to inspire, shift viewpoints and change hearts and minds.
I’m genuinely hopeful (and excited!) to see what comes next.
I'm choosing to be hopeful that my family will find a way to be happy together again after losing our mum a year ago
I think what gives me hope is this thread-some of the replies, wow!
There’s a beautiful quote by Sharon Salzburg that goes ‘Love through hope becomes faith’ and I think about it when I look at the younger generation coming up. My teenager and his friends are just great, funny, kind kids; irreverent but respectful and it gives me so much hope for and faith in the future. I think the kids are alright, more than alright in fact, and everything will be okay because of them.
I will shortly be starting my new career as a Speech and Language Therapist. It fills me with hope to see SLTs and other allied health professionals working quietly to improve people's lives, through improving communication or swallowing.
Cynicism trends, is now available at scale and to many feels like the safe harbour.
Cave is right, hope, as opposed to blind hope, is a warrior position.
In the same way a little cynicism, as oppossed to blind cynicism, never killed the cat.
Great thread Mike! 🙌
Hope, for me, is about choosing to believe that everything that happens in life has meaning. That no experience is wasted, it is all growing us and moving us forwards. It's trusting that there is a path we're on, even if it's not the one our thinking mind is clutching to, and that we don't always necessarily know what is 'good' and 'bad' for us.
I hope for a world filled with more Nick Cave fans, and less sycophantic apprentices of despotic leaders. I wrote about Nick Cave in my post on Risotto Transformations yesterday, now that's an original sentence.
If you read any contemporary psychological literature on hope, it's very much an active process associated with wellbeing and other benefits. It's a motivational goal-oriented force made up of agency (a belief that I can achieve my goals) and pathways (I can generate multiple paths to achieve my goals, thus reducing the likelihood of being stumped my obstacles) Recent developments in Hope Theory explore how the surrounding systems that individuals operate within might impact their hope.
This work is being done by colleagues here in Australia. Nick Cave is also Australian. Maybe we're a hopeful nation? 😉
Hope is a verb, but it means nothing without action. I’m hopeful that there are more of us who care to preserve our democracy, than those that want to burn it all down. When we win in November, we’ll climb out of the ashes of despair with a renewed sense of purpose and community.
I have to believe that, think it and act on it to maintain my hope.
HOPE > OUTRAGE(S)💥💙
I believe in the expression “the truth shall set you free.” I’m hopeful these days because millions of people now see the truth of what is, and has been, going on in Palestine. For so many years that has not been the case. But at what a price that truth has exacted!
It's such a lovely conversation. I'm glad that it's getting so much play and reaching so many people!
Nick Cave's The Red Hand Files have been a source of true nourishment when living in "a world of broken poetry." I just wanted to post here, it is incredibly soulful and Good in every way:
https://www.theredhandfiles.com/
My recovery. I really needed this today. I ordered Nick's book from the library yesterday--if anyone has walked through hell, it's Cave. My little island or despair and cynicism is strewn with weeds and I can't breath. I generally choose the word "faith" over "hope." But, today, recovering from my third relapse and detox in one year, I'll take the hope axe.
Thanks for this thread, and the idea of hope as a deliberate action (like Massive Attack said, "love, love, is a verb, love is a doing word" and i thunk it applies to hope as well) and thanks to all the commenters for sharing!
For me as a teacher, the beginning of the school year (our district goes back to work tomorrow) is always a season of renewed hope. Hope that I/we can do better, that I can connect with the students and share the wonder of chemistry, that this cohort will be engaged in learning, that I will grade faster and lecture less, that my students will do well on their exams but more importantly feel like they learned something interesting, that my colleagues and I will continue to support each other, that everyone stays safe and healthy. I could go on. And every year has a different set of challenges, but also a different set of benefits. I don't have summers "off" in that I don't get paid for 2 months and I still end up in the school building 10-20 days taking care of some of the infrastructure that we don't have time for during the school year (chemical inventory, rearranging cabinets, sorting and filing, etc). But I do appreciate the time away from the regular grind, time to reflect and repurpose, and to come back with renewed hope.
That Truth, Justice, and the American Way might just survive the November election, and that America might have another 250 years ahead of us.
I was born with an innate sense of hope that I wish I could give away. It isn’t easy exactly, I have to push hard sometimes to stick to it, but I usually feel like I can get through things and that people will try to do right. Even now, during a sad week for me and a trying time, I feel this place of understanding inside me that things will get better. That my friends and family will still love each other and that we will find smiles to return every day. If only I could bottle it up and share. I hope lots of people read this and feel better.
From that photo, Nick Cave is looking very respectable these days!
That’s good to get those positive thoughts from him.
When Emily Dickinson said hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, she didn't mention the part where it has a sharp little beak and will peck, peck, peck at your insides. To move you forward. To keep you from lethargic inaction. To disallow you from despair. Despair is more tempting because it lets you rest (even if where you're resting is a dark place). Sometimes you're so exhausted by trying that rest of any kind is the most appealing thing you can think of. Hope doesn't let you stay there even when you kind of really want to.
I'm raising four teenagers alone and I have all kinds of wild hope for them and because of them. They don't see the same taboos and uncrossable lines that I grew up with. They don't put up with bullsh*t. They ask piercing questions. They offer respect but they also expect it. They are kind and they have boundaries. They have a lot to learn (as we all did, and still do), but they are starting out in life with so many more tools and so much more understanding in hand, things I feel like I just started to grasp in my early 30s. And yes, they're my kids so I'm a little biased but it's not just my kids -- their friends, their peers too. I have a lot of hope for what they can and will change just by living their lives.
I totally love Nick Cave’s Red Hand Files. Like him, I have journeyed from cynicism to hope.
On a personal level I’m hugely hopeful about being able to replace my (recently lost) salary though Substack (at current growth rates) due to getting a bunch of new paid members including 3 founder members.
On a wider level the turnout for counter-fascist demonstrations in my hometown and elsewhere give me hope that we need not descend into violence and chaos.
I was having lunch in a pub with a friend, when someone said Nick Cage is over in the corner. Not wishing to disturb him we were delighted to see him alone , outside a cafe as we drove past. We shouted we love you and were rewarded by a gorgeous smile and wave 💖
Wonderful post, Mike, everything is indeed amazing, so thank you (and to Nick Cave).
Where do I find hope?
As a cancer survivor in the early years post surgery and chemo, I carry a weight of potential recurrence with me. Sometimes the weight is barely noticeable, sometimes heavy. With this, I tend not to focus too much on the future and therefore goals, plans, objectives. Instead, I focus on the present and on being present.
Hope is a word that can lead one into looking at the future, yet the source of hope is always in the present. For me, one area I find hope is in beauty.
My thoughts go to the beauty of nature, which often stops me as I walk in the country to look at the sky, plants, trees, birds, animals. When walking in the city (mostly London), that then becomes architecture and the urban landscape, so full of beauty if we take time to look.
I also find hope in the everyday through my fellow humans, through simple acts of kindness, awareness, abundance, sharing, generosity, care. They are everywhere when we choose to look.
I'm hopeful and forgiving enough to pray that people who recently voted Labour in the United Kingdom are now realising that many of the promises made to them in the Manifesto were lies and merely to trick them into believing things would be good under this set of Adults!
I'm hopeful that they can see many people with opposing views have not rioted, are not thugs, racists or fascists, but just other humans who have rightly suspected things might not be as rosy as what was getting professed to them.
I'm one of a massively growing amount of people who are hoping we put a halt on ALL immigration for a period of 3-5yrs. I'm hoping we can extradite any illegals with immediate effect from the UK. I'm still hoping we can repel any illegals landing on our shores, and will take all necessary means to ensure Great Britian is a fortress again. I'm hoping and not ashamed to say it, and many thousands like me want strong immigration laws and procedures, and that internal security is just that! I'M HOPING!
Interesting that you hold that view, given that Great Britain’s (now diminishing) wealth was built by colonising other nations and taking their resources. And that now your nation only holds the residues of that power you want to raise the drawbridge! My hope instead would be that borders are opened, allowing the free flow of humans to follow the free flow of capital that has been permitted by globalisation.
The colonies was in a very different era and as an intelligent man you know that.
Do you have a fence around your home? Do you have an alarm and cameras protecting you and your property? Do you secure your doors at night and in the day? All these things are about your personal security.
Why do you think and feel it is acceptable to allow ANYONE to just land in our country without having border checks and security? Also to arrive without any personal papers or identification of any kind?
Coming into the country legally even as British people we all conform and pay for our Passports to prove who we are and our eligibility to enter our own Country.
Do you not understand that the vast majority of these random assaults and knife attacks are carried out by free roaming entries to Great Britain? FACT!
Have a word with yourself Duncan we have to strengthen our Internal security NOT weaken it.
Anyhow have a nice weekend pal.
Take care!
Xenophobia - like all fear - diminishes people. My other hope would be for people to be less afraid of each other, and not jumping at shadows. I feel sorry for people who carry such fear with them.
Ahhh, but that's just bullshit, baby; people just ain't no good.
People, they ain't no good.
Can you choose to be hopeful?
Love, hatred, jealousy, disappointment, fright, fear ... these are all visceral reactions. You can persuade yourself to overcome them as feelings, but you can neither inculcate them, nor prevent their occurrence. You can lie to others about what you feel inwardly, which is why courts of law pay such scant attention to such statements. And you can deny them when they overwhelm you on the inside. But you cannot choose to be hopeful. For hope is born of fear of the contrary. And fear is a visceral reaction built into our human DNA, and about which there is no choice.
