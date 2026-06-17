Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Julie Tennis's avatar
Julie Tennis
3d

This is the story of my life these days as I come to terms with the fact that the dreams I finally got around to chasing I no longer have the capacity to pursue. Will have to check out the book!

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Virginia Neely's avatar
Virginia Neely
2d

You just described my life. Normally chaotic.

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