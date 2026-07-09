Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Duncan Parks's avatar
Duncan Parks
1d

Another great use of "wasted" horizontal space is the California Solar Canal Initiative, which not only generates electricity with solar cells placed over existing aqueducts (most of which are in the Central Valley, with great solar exposure), but also shades those aqueducts, preventing evaporation of the water they transport. That adds up to 63 billion gallons of water saved while generating 13 GW of electricity if all the state's canals were covered. Plus there's less maintenance to deal with algal growth...since the algae can't get direct sunlight.

https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/solar-panel-covered-canals-have-their-day-sun-california

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Architectonic's avatar
Architectonic
1d

Still holding out for these: https://youtu.be/qlTA3rnpgzU?is=Vpr7WVFm2-gbZ6CY (I am so up to date with my references)

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