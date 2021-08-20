Hello! This is Everything Is Amazing, a newsletter about curiosity.

I was initially reluctant to use the word “Amazing” because I’m British and we don’t go in for those kinds of reckless, unseemly displays of emotion. A friend even suggested the title Everything Is Awesome! We haven’t spoken since.

But here’s a warning for my British readers: today, I will be using the word “awesome” a lot. Not in that modern overused sense that gets applied to everything (“wow, this slice of slightly damp burnt toast is awesome!!!!!!”) but in the dictionary-correct sense.

Let’s talk about awe.

In May of last year, the Modesto Bee (Stanislaus County, California) ran an obituary of a much-loved local resident, Mr. P. Vasquez. After a few years of ill health, he’d recently been showing symptoms of pneumonia and was admitted to hospital, where he passed a few days later.

Another obituary noted his love of the mountains, his fondness for helping people (including the local Miwok, whose traditions are currently under threat) and that he was “survived by his two children.”

Mr Vasquez lived a low-key but colourful life: born in East Los Angeles, he worked in a lot of trades (including firefighting, truck-driving and working security), and eventually bought a plot of land around 10 miles from Yosemite, which he turned into a farm. He got married, he got divorced, he grew his own food - and he went for a lot of walks on the hills above Yosemite Valley…

OK. I’m working really hard here to hold his true identity back from you, including the nickname you probably already know him by. I’ll be shocked if you haven’t experienced a moment of pure joy (and hilarity) through his most famous piece of work.

That second obituary, by the way? It was in the New Yorker.

For the sheer joy of reliving it, let’s pretend you don’t know the following story. One day in early January 2010, Paul Vasquez stepped out of his house and into his back yard, and saw…

A double rainbow.

“Woah, that’s a full rainbow, all the way. A double rainbow - oh my god! It’s a double rainbow, all the way. Woah…that’s so intense.”

He moves away from the trees surrounding his property until he can see the whole valley- and then he experiences something that makes life worth living: a moment of pure, overwhelming, awe-driven joy.

I mean, it’s also hilarious. If you’re not laughing, you’ve clicked the wrong link. The moment where he whispers “What does this mean?” is one of the funniest things on the whole of YouTube.

The whole thing is comedy gold - as is the remix song someone else made from it:

But it’s also something to admire. Who doesn’t want to feel like that?

For all the “LOL, how much drugs was he on? All of them?” comments flying around, I bet a lot of those 50 million views were powered by wishful envy. He just sounds so ridiculously happy. What’s his secret? How many times a week does he feel like that? Has he discovered how to live a literally awesome life?

If the internet has a Patron Saint of Awe, his name might be Paul “Bear” Vasquez.

(Rest in peace, sir. I hope you’ve found out what it all means.)

The science of awe is a pretty recent thing. I first learned about it via writer Florence Williams, author of The Nature Fix and countless articles on finding it in the Great Outdoors. UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center released this fascinating white paper on it in 2018, summarising the recent research.

It’s an exciting new branch of the study of human experience. And it matters.

If you want confirmation of this, watch the Double Rainbow video from end to end, all 3 minutes and 29 seconds of it, and tell me you don’t feel better afterwards.

Berkeley’s research suggests that experiencing awe has the following beneficial effects on us:

increased feelings of humbling self-diminishment (nicknamed “the small self”), where you realise how relatively unimportant and temporary your struggles are compared to other things

a deeper sense of connection to the people and places around you

an increased capacity for critical thinking and healthy skepticism

a more positive outlook on life

a decreased concern with materialism, ie. Stuff.

So should we all immediately go chasing rainbows?

Based on how I felt when I saw this one in Orkney last year, I’d say HELL yes:

But that’s not really how it works. What catapulted Mr Double Rainbow into paroxysms of joy might not trigger the same thing in others.

Like serendipity, awe is really hard to engineer. It’s your thing, and you find it in your own way. You usually stumble across it, and stand transfixed while the people you’re with, experiencing the exact same situation, are all What’s up, are you OK? What’s the big deal?

And as Paul Vasquez proved, it can even hit you in your own backyard. It’s not a “travel to distant lands” thing - unless you specifically want it to be. But you can find it anywhere.

So where is it?

Wouldn’t it be fun to find out?

Today I’m launching the paid version of Everything Is Amazing.

It’s also marks the start of the last week that free subscribers will be getting everything I write: from the end of next week, any time you visit the Web version and see a padlock sign next to a post, it’s only for paying subscribers, and you won’t be able to read it unless you’re fully subscribed.

Curiosity is a weird beat that takes some explaining, so I’ve held off doing a subscription as long as possible. As I said in my Season 2 roundup last time, I want this newsletter to be a little daily reminder of things you can go out and discover - a doing newsletter as much as a reading one. And the reason is that applied curiosity, when it leads to moments of serendipity, wonder and awe, just feels incredibly great.

I could bang on about the science, and indeed I will continue to do so. Science will keep being…er, banged. (On reflection, that phrase doesn’t lend itself to rearrangement. Let’s move on.)

My point is, the real value of all this is how it makes you feel. Curiosity, awe and wonder can make you happier, but not in that ephemeral, tiny-squirt-of-dopamine way that we all get from awful clickbait hogwash. This is a longer-term thing. Something that can change you for good.

I used to think that the opposite of curiosity was “being incurious” (plus, always complaining you’re bored). In fact, it isn’t. It’s hopelessness.

Everything Is Amazing is about exploring the anti-hopelessness skills and finding out how they work. And it’s about using them. The more we use them, the more upright we feel, and the more able to tackle the challenges in our life head-on.

That’s the kind of newsletter I’m trying to write here.

If that sounds like your thing, I’d love to have you aboard as a paying subscriber, helping me build this up, helping me assemble the tools for tackling hopelessness, and learning how to chase awe wherever it can be found. That’s the grand game that’s afoot here.

Will you join me?

