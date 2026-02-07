If this newsletter ever grows up (author’s note: this will almost certainly never happen), it’ll try to sound like a book written by Katherine May.

I’ve written before about Katherine’s most recent book, Enchantment: Reawakening Wonder In An Exhausted Age, and if you haven’t read it yet, you’re missing out on a rare invitation to fully connect with the world around you. That’s Katherine’s gift - to tell stories that tease fascination, awe & wonder out of the near-invisible everyday things that make up 99% of our lives, and to reveal the extraordinary in what’s most present and therefore most accessible to all of us.

She also has a podcast, in which she talks to wise and thoughtful people about helpful ideas for living a calmer life - well, apart from its most recent episode, which for some reason features this idiot:

We talked about the important power of enthusiasm for helping reconnect everything that’s so broken right now; about two months I spent in Corfu in 2019 that helped me decide what I wanted the rest of my life to look like; the danger of big waves in stormy seas; the superpower of being able to endure temporary mild discomfort (I stole this from Oliver Burkeman, another of Katherine’s guests) and my lifelong, ever-changing relationship with Ursula Le Guin’s A Wizard Of Earthsea.

It was such a fun chat, and made me feel very lucky, in a “pinch me” sort of way, to be able to hang out with folk as smart as Katherine - yet another reason I’m so grateful for stumbling into this whole newslettering lark.

If you’re a paid subscriber to Katherine’s newsletter The Clearing, you can listen to the ad-free version of our chat here - but there’s also an ad-supported episode available through all the usual podcasting channels here.

(Also, I can’t recommend Katherine’s newsletter enough to you, so please do give it a read. Absolute ray of sunshine of a thing, it is.)

- Mike