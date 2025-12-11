Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Esme Fae's avatar
Esme Fae
Dec 11

As a lady of a certain age, insomnia and sleep disruptions sort of come with the territory. Or did - until I started getting much more consistent and serious about lifting weights.

Mind you, I've always been active and outdoorsy; I mountain bike and gravel bike 5-6 days per week during the spring/summer/fall, and ride my indoor smart trainer during the cold dark winter months. But, my strength training tended to be somewhat haphazard and limited mostly to the off-season, and consisted mainly of TRX, bodyweight calisthenics and some kettlebell moves. In all honesty, I tended to "not have time for it" except when the weather was too cold/dark/rainy or whatever to ride a bike.

However, about 18 months ago I realized that I'm at the age where my muscles will waste away and my bones will crumble into dust unless I take a very proactive approach to maintaining strength and bone density. I committed to a 4x per week lifting routine, which involves the big compound lifts like squats, deadlifts, overhead press and bench press done strength-training style (heavy weights, low reps per set) with accessory exercises like delt flys, bicep curls, lat pulldowns, etc. done in the hypertrophy range (somewhat lighter weights, 8-12 reps per set).

One thing I noticed almost immediately was that on my lifting days, I slept like a rock. I fell asleep within minutes and even if I woke during the night, I fell right back asleep.

That's like the holy grail of sleep for ladies in their 50s. Since then, I've been lifting consistently, all year round (I do cut back a bit on the volume during bike season, but continue to hit all the compound lifts and just dial back the accessory work). I've increased my strength tremendously - I realized last week that my warmup sets for squat, deadlift, bench and overhead press are weights that used to be 1-rep max a year and a half ago.

In addition to sleeping better, I fit in my jeans again, I'm faster on the bike and can put out more power, and my mental state has improved dramatically.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Antonia Malchik's avatar
Antonia Malchik
Dec 11

Stellar essay, Mike! And yeah, dammit, so many solutions to personal and societal problems are annoyingly boring and obvious. Move the body, spend time in nature and with friends and loved ones. Laugh more, plant more trees. Go for a walk. Why isn't it all more *exciting*?

Side note: I just read a weird essay about AI writing and am mentioning it here only to say that I would happily read an essay about research into The Wetness of Potatoes, just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mike Sowden · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture