Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

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Holly A.J.'s avatar
Holly A.J.
2d

Mike, for some of us (me), it is just as embarassing to watch an actor embarrass themselves inscreen as onstage - and I've had trouble watching embarassing scenes in films since I was a young child. Then again, my most embarassing past moments can come back to haunt me with memories so vivid that I feel as if it just happened again for the first time.

Interoception has its drawbacks, as well as benefits - sometimes you do not want to know what is going on inside. As a lifelong asthmatic who's had multiple bouts of pneumonia, I can feel which lobe of my lungs is congested when I get sick - the last time I was diagnosed with pneumonia, the X-ray showed it was in the lobe that I felt it was in. But I have also felt IV fluid running all the way up the vein in my arm and into the right side of my heart - it was the most unsettling feeling and the only way my body could interpret it was to want to panic that I was drowning from the inside. It took all my will power and knowledge (I'm a nurse) to tell myself that I wouldn't die and panic would only make things much worse, since I was about to go for necessary surgery.

The ability to get lost in my mind is actually a benefit - asthma can be worsened by panicked breathing, so being able to be distracted by an absorbing book, or film, or my own imagination, helps calm my breathing, helping my tightening airways to relax. A hour of sitting still, lost in another world, has saved me many a trip to the hospital.

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Ms Gubbins's avatar
Ms Gubbins
2d

I often think of that story while I'm hooting at owls (or possibly at other village residents).

I also often think about how exaggerated our emoji reactions are - defaults are heart and rolling with laughter, when in-person reactions might be a small, approving head-nod or raised eyebrow, or a tiny, almost imperceptable curve of the lips, or even just an eye crinkle.

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