Everything Is Amazing

Everything Is Amazing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross's avatar
Dr. Mariana Calleja Ross
5d

Now imagine arriving in the emergency room and being checked by a physician on night shift - or far worse, after night shift. We can't function normally after 24 hours, let alone perform procedures. It's such a high risk for everyone, and takes such a high physical and emotional toll on doctors. I'm of course speaking from experience. This is a long battle we're still fighting in healthcare worldwide, and we won't stop. Patients deserve good quality service and time. And doctors deserve good quality of life like everyone else. ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mike Sowden
Melissa Harrison's avatar
Melissa Harrison
5d

My nightlife-loving friends and I used to regularly stay awake for long periods for... reasons. Sometimes I would reach a point where, when I blinked, I would have full dreams during the blinks. Not... ideal, really?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mike Sowden and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mike Sowden
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture